Garden Guru: Protects plants from freezing weather

It’s nice to have a shorter to-do list and a chance to plan for your 2022 garden and yard. January or early February will be the time to cut back your plants. Right now, you can use cuttings from your yard for holiday decorations and gifts. Use good pruning practices when cutting so that you don’t destroy the shape of the plant. Pine trees, holly with berries and nandina make nice accents for arrangements, wreathes or centerpieces. Ornamental grasses, stems and seed heads are beautiful when added to arrangements and don’t have to be replaced for years. Your herb bed can be a wonderful source of inspiration. Herbs like rosemary, bay, artemisia, sage and oregano can be used in a wreath or swag that can be enjoyed all year.

GARDENING ・ 9 DAYS AGO