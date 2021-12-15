ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Classical tops Hendricken in rematch of last year’s championship

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

WARWICK (WPRI) – Classical and Bishop Hendricken faced off Tuesday night in what was a rematch of last year’s Division I boys basketball championship. The Hawks came out victorious in that game, but this one was a different story.

It was tied at halftime, but the Purple broke away in the second half, winning 76-68.

