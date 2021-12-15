ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Two zebras returned to US farm after months on the run

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo zebras have been returned to a farm in the US state of Maryland after months on the run. Three initially escaped from their private enclosure in August, turning heads across the state, with residents sharing sightings on social media. One...

www.bbc.com

WJLA

Two will be found: Pair of zebras on loose for months corralled in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two zebras reported on the loose for more than three months have finally been corralled. A Prince George's County spokesperson confirmed to 7News that the zebras which had escaped from a farm in August were caught in an undisclosed location. The U.S. Department of Agriculture stated that the zebras returned to the herd last week.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
walls102.com

Zebras on the run for months in Maryland have been captured

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Two zebras running loose since they escaped a Maryland farm about four months ago have been caught. The Washington Post reports that Prince George’s County Animal Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture weren’t involved in the capture, but were told Monday that the animals returned to their herd last week. The zebras fled in late August from a herd of about 40 zebras being moved from Florida to a farm in Upper Marlboro. They were a trio until one got caught in an illegal trap on a neighbor’s property and died. Owner Jerry Holly’s lawyer says animal cruelty charges filed against him have no merit.
MARYLAND STATE
