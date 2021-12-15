Two zebras returned to US farm after months on the run

Two monkeys have been captured by the forest department in India’s Maharashtra state for supposedly killing puppies in what villagers described as an “act of revenge”.Residents of Lavool village in the state’s Beed district say that monkeys have been killing puppies by carrying them up trees or to rooftops and dropping them to their deaths. The locals have claimed that the incidents were in retaliation after some dogs mauled an infant monkey to death. There is no evidence to support the claims, although images on social media have shown monkeys carrying puppies.Maharashtra | 2 monkeys involved in the killing of...

ANIMALS ・ 19 HOURS AGO