DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions led the Arizona Cardinals 17-3 about midway through the third quarter with the ball near midfield when an all-too-familiar feeling set in. Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike fumbled, with the Cardinals taking over with prime field position and a chance to make it a one-score game after trailing every step of the way. Dan Campbell summed the fumble up as “one of those like, ‘OK, come on, man’” plays after the game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO