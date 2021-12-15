ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Morgan Frost pulled from Flyers game due to COVID protocols

By Editorials
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Frost only ended up playing 1:12 in the Flyers blowout win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. He was pulled from the game and there was no immediate response on what happened. He went off for a line change, sat on the bench, and was then seen heading...

