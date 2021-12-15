Thousands still without power along Wasatch Front following storm

Thousands of homes and businesses remain without power Wednesday after another storm hit the Wasatch Front overnight .

Rocky Mountain Power currently reports nearly 2,500 customers are without power as of 1:49 p.m., nearly half the number reported a few hours earlier Wednesday morning.

The outages are mainly in the Salt Lake City area, with a small number of outages in the Ogden and other surrounding communities.

Rocky Mountain Power Power Outages shown on a map 2:00 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 15 2021

The outages appeared to be scattered across the Salt Lake Valley.