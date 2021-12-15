ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

West Hartford PD urges public to stay on high alert following recent series of car burglaries

By Isabella Gentile, Samaia Hernandez
 6 days ago

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in West Hartford are asking the public to be on high alert and take precautions following a gun-wielding man who attempted to steal cars in several neighborhoods.

Ring camera footage sent to police through a video-sharing program Monday helped make them aware of an attempted car burglary on Berkshire Road. In the video, a suspect tries the door handles of multiple cars parked in a driveway and appears to be holding a black handgun.

Police said none of the cars were successfully entered, there was no damage and no one was injured.

The suspect in the video was described as a light-skinned man wearing a navy blue “Champion” brand hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. In the footage, he is seen getting into the driver’s seat of a black SUV and leaving the scene prior to police arrival.

Police said they located the vehicles based on the descriptions in the video and notified the owners who were unaware of the incident.

An hour later, West Hartford Police Department was notified that a vehicle had been stolen on Vardon Road. Responding officers discovered the same suspect and suspect vehicle trying to burglarize four cars parked in another driveway. Police said one was unlocked with the keys inside, which was stolen.

Police said a handgun was also seen in footage of that incident as well. No one was injured, and no other vehicles were damaged or entered, police said.

The police department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and hide valuables. You can click here to register for the video-sharing program, which helps police identify potential criminal activity that may have been caught on your video system.

