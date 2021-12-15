ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Ceremony marks start of new chapter for drug court graduates

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sd9C2_0dN8LLuI00

It's the end of one chapter, but the beginning of a new one for graduates of the adult drug court.

A ceremony was held Tuesday night at the Lafayette Parish courthouse.

During the semi-annual graduation ceremony, the Adult Drug Court participants walk down the courtroom isle to receive their diplomas from the judge. They're then given the chance to speak about what the program means to them, and a valedictorian is selected from the graduates.

To complete the program, participants complied with random drug screening, regular treatment, and worked with a sponsor for continued sobriety.

"Some people have been on drugs and alcohol for all of their young adult lives, and so for me it's a very proud moment because I've seen these people work through their struggles and their difficulties and their sobrieties, and now our drug court program incentives and sanctions," said Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett. "It's not an easy task, but it's well worth the effort."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Judge unseals case; takes competency question under advisement

A state judge has unsealed the case file of the man accused of killing a Lafayette policeman, and has taken a motion regarding his competency under advisement. The competency issue was argued during an eight-hour hearing Monday before Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett. At issue is whether Ian Howard, facing a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of Lafayette Police Corporal Michael Middlebrook, is mentally competent to stand trial. He also faces three attempted first-degree murder charges in connection with the same October 2017 incident.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

La. State Supreme Court appoints interim judge to fill seat of Michelle Odinet

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Louisiana State Supreme Court appoints an interim judge to fill the seat of former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet. The Court announced Friday that retired Opelousas City Judge Vanessa Harris will be seated as judge pro tempore of Division A, Lafayette City Court, for the period of December 17, 2021 through February 28, 2022, subject to the completion of any unfinished business, according to the La. Supreme Court.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy