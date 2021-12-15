ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee rolls over USC Upstate to stay undefeated at home

By Jesse Krull
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 21 points to lead No. 18 Tennessee to a 96-52 victory over South Carolina Upstate Tuesday night.

Kennedy Chandler had 15 points and 10 assists to help the 8-2 Vols, while John Fulkerson contributed 12 points. Tennessee shot 56% from the field and 44% from 3-point.

USC Upstate is 2-8 and was led by Nick Alves with 15 points. The Volunteers scored the first 13 points of the game and weren’t challenged the rest of the way.

The Volunteers look to keep their winning ways going when they square off against Memphis in Nashville on Saturday.

