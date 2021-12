FKA Twigs recently worked with Central Cee on “Measure Of A Man,” an intoxicating single for the upcoming film The King’s Man. Now, the artist is working with The Weeknd on “Tears In The Club,” which just came out with a hypnotic video. The dramatic music video opens with Twigs’ face broken into pieces, containing nothing but tears inside, before the artist is nearly drowned by both rainfall and men in the club. No matter how much she dances, though, it appears she isn’t trying to engage in the fun, but escape a deeper pain.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO