Religion

Peace on Earth and goodwill toward all

By Contact Our Editor
yourpickenscounty.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was sitting out on the front porch last Wednesday night working on a hip-hop version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to...

www.yourpickenscounty.com

LiveScience

Are flat-earthers being serious?

Of all the conspiracy theories that litter the Internet, the flat Earth conspiracy is quite possibly the most curious. After all, the ancient Greeks figured out the planet's shape (and even its circumference) in the third century B.C. But a fringe society founded in the 1950s, dedicated to insisting that...
ASTRONOMY
The Spokesman-Review

Dad Daze: Finally, there is peace on Earth with gift-giving

It used to be so easy buying presents for the kids. When my daughters were young, it was always about princess garb, cool clothing and dolls and, of course, doll houses. Jillian loved moon shoes, Barbies and Polly Pockets, and nothing topped Madeleine’s digs. Legos, train sets, I can’t express how much I miss Thomas the Tank Engine, trucks and anything sports-oriented pleased my sons. When my children reached their teen years, bigger was the only way to impress. To date, the kid’s favorite presents were the bubble hockey game and the pinball machine.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mount Olive Tribune

Peace on Earth, friends

I keep my Christmas tree up all year in memory of my family since it was our favorite holiday. We’d spend Christmas Eve watching classic movies. On Christmas morning, the aroma of fresh-cooked bacon and scrambled eggs always filled my parents’ house. After the dishes were cleaned and...
RELIGION
oakpark.com

Peace on Earth vs. the Code of Honor

A Texan told me he believed, in Texas, it is legal to shoot someone if they needed it. In other words, disrespect requires swift, violent retaliation, aka self-help justice. This is the Code of Honor. The honor code is an outdated, cultural remnant responsible for much of current American violence, according to Steven Pinker in his book The Better Angels of Our Nature. Honor culture was in Europe hundreds of years ago. For example, 6,000 Frenchmen died in sword honor duels in the 17th century (By The Sword, Richard Cohen). The governments eventually stopped the dueling in cities.
SOCIETY
The Evening News

TOM MAY: When peace shall over all the earth, its ancient splendors fling

Christmas carols blend the festive spirit of the season with the simple message of the birth of Jesus. Rather than attempting to tell the entire story, most carols focus on a particular theme. But the carols are always influenced by the circumstances of the composer, and the times in which the carol was written.
RELIGION
tribuneledgernews.com

DONALD CONKEY: Where can one find 'peace on earth' today?

With the Christmas season come Christmas hymns, all alluding to the birth of the Christian Savior Jesus Christ, with most alluding to peace and love. One of my favorites, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” closes four of its five verses with “Of peace on Earth, good will to men.” Verses three and four are both relevant to our world today and they reflect both the fear and hope in all of us.
RELIGION
The Ada News

Trotters Goodwill Tour

The Oklahoma Trotters took their Goodwill Tour on the road Dec. 6. The team had an opportunity to share their Christmas show with Byng sixth graders, Homer Elementary students, and the residents of McCall’s Chapel. This was all of the performer’s first Goodwill tour except for the three oldest...
CHARITIES
Lockhaven Express

Peace on Earth, the best gift ever!

This morning, I put the news on the TV to catch up with what had happened overnight. Headline after headline did not show anything peaceful …. shootings, tornado destruction, famine, sickness, fighting, lootings … I could go on and on. At the same time, I was reflecting on...
RELIGION
Portland Tribune

The Advent of Peace

In Jesus is a peace that partners with what the Bible calls unconditional love and brings a togetherness that is unshakeable. "For a child is born to us, a son is given to us…and he will be called…Prince of Peace. His government and its peace will never end." Isaiah 9:6-7 The word for peace in the original language of the Old Testament is Shalom. In the Hebrew language, 'shalom' means to be safe, whole, complete, friendly, good. The prophet Isaiah, about 700 years before the birth of Christ, foretold the coming of the Messiah with this description: one who would bring true peace (shalom) to the inhabitants of earth. Shalom is not just the absence of conflict; it is the presence of a system of living that produces life, goodness, completeness and brings great hope. Shalom does this by bringing together moving pieces to create a working together so that all who live in that community can benefit.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Dallas News

When we sing about peace on Earth, are we just lying to ourselves?

I’d like to make a confession: I’m a Christmas hypocrite. Before you judge me, hear me out, because you might be a Christmas hypocrite too. This holiday season, like every year, many of us will wish one another peace. We’ll do something at church called “passing the peace.” We’ll pray for peace. And we’ll sing about “peace on Earth, goodwill to humankind.”
RELIGION
yourpickenscounty.com

Courier Letters to the Editor

It’s that time of the year when most people are more courteous. There’s just something about Christmas!. Some say we shouldn’t celebrate it, however, the angels in heaven were celebrating on the night of His birth, weren’t they? On Earth as in You must be logged in to view this content.
SOCIETY
Carlsbad Current-Argus

The paradigm of peace

The Third Chapter of Luke begins with a prophetic juxtaposition of power, leadership, and authority. On the surface, it reads much like a time stamp, but the historical reference of so many political and religious leaders serves a much more significant purpose. This “Who’s Who” of the political, military, religious regime that held unquestioned authoritative cultural control over the region at the time is contrasted to the mysterious “voice from the wilderness” that is John the Baptizer. The distinction poses a powerful theological question of ultimate faith. Whom will you trust?
RELIGION
Deseret News

Opinion: Do we really want peace on earth?

This year for Christmas, I have a simple wish: peace on earth, good will to all. There is so much anger in our discourse now, so little patience, so few attempts to understand. A recent anger flashpoint I’ve seen is over a Christmas song (no, not the date-rapey one — everyone should dislike that one). The song asks “Mary, Did You Know?”
RELIGION
MIT Technology Review

Energy from the earth, for the earth

Geothermal power is a promising energy source limited by factors including the need to locate plants in areas where reservoirs of hot water deep below the earth’s surface are easily accessible. Carlos Araque is looking to change that through his company, Quaise, using a groundbreaking technology developed at MIT.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
weatherboy.com

Sunspot Erupts M1-Class Solar Flare Towards Earth

Just days after the Sun blasted Earth with an M-Class solar flare which created an unexpected G1-Class Geomagnetic Storm, the sun erupted another M-class solar flare towards the Earth earlier today. Today’s flare blasted the Earth with X-rays and UV radiation, triggering a shortwave radio black out over portions of the globe. On Saturday, NOAA forecasters said there was a risk of additional solar flares through today and as predicted, it occured. While Saturday’s solar flare erupted from sunspot Active Region-2911; today’s flare came from Active Regions 2908.
ASTRONOMY
Wicked Local

Concord 'Goodwill Guy' serenades all who donate with a Christmas song

He’s sung at Madison Square Garden. He played King Arthur in a production of “Camelot” in New Hampshire. He toured New England and Canada with a theater group. But for the past seven years, Scott, who goes by “the Goodwill Guy,” serenades those who stop by the Goodwill donation trailer on Sudbury Road with a Christmas song.
CONCORD, MA
thesungazette.com

Peacefulness

Last week I wrote about a word I made up to describe a condition I live with much of the time: peacelessness—one root, two suffixes. I think it describes the condition of the culture I inhabit as well. Peacefulness, only one suffix different, is a state of being that...
LINDSAY, CA
BGR.com

A huge asteroid stronger than a nuclear bomb is headed our way this month

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Giant space rocks continue to threaten the planet as yet another large asteroid is headed towards the Earth this month. If an asteroid impact were to occur, it could be more powerful than a nuclear bomb. 2018 AH is the size of the Washington Monument, and its path will pass close by the Earth in December, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. If the asteroid were to slam into the planet, NASA says that it could cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Luckily, the asteroid isn’t likely to...
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE

