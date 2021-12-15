ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Get a Last Minute Gift

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShhh--we won’t tell anyone that you’re scrambling for a gift. It happens to the best of us, especially when your loved ones say they have everything they need or they don’t want anything. Put your precious last few shopping hours to good use at these local markets and shops, open all...

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
Margo Burr - Last Minute Gifts

If you've still got some gifts to check off your list, lifestyle expert Margo Burr has some great suggestions!. Add a little jazz to your holiday or New Years outfit with glitter gel for hair, face and body!. Workout while walking with resistance pants from Agogie. Pamper yourself or a...
Cozy Up in the Perfect Atmosphere With These Best Bedroom Lamps

No furnished room — especially a bedroom — is complete until you’ve nailed the lighting. Think about it: this is the space where you will unwind after a long day and decompress until the next morning. When the sun goes down you want to make it a warm and welcoming space, and what better way to do that than with the perfect lighting situation? That doesn’t just mean finding a killer overhead light, either. Having a mix of lighting is key when it comes to properly lighting a space with a welcoming vibe and ambiance. That’s where warm bedroom lamps can...
Record Stores in Austin

There's nothing quite like the soft thud of records hitting your fingers as you thumb through your favorite local collection. Aside from getting your junkie record fix, spending time at record stores is also a super effective way to support local businesses (stop ordering records online, people!!!). Dig through these Record Stores in Austin and find a unique gem for you or the beloved music snob in your life.
The Most Instagrammable Places in Austin

Aesthetically, Austin has it all: iconic street art, unique architecture, and an eye-catching skyline. So you can't be blamed for the irresistible urge to emblazon your Instagram with all of the images that illustrate the glory of living in Austin. If you want to embrace that practice to the fullest and really go to town, here's a round-up of the most Instagrammable places in Austin.
Chinese Food Open on Christmas Day

If there was ever a year to call off the bells and whistles of Christmas dinner, it's 2021. Enjoy the day off, instead, by kicking back and letting someone else do the cooking. Whether you're stuck alone or just don't want to cook for your family or roommates this year, we've got you covered with these spots for Chinese Food Open on Christmas Day, found with the help of our friends at Yelp.
Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Kids

There are just a few shopping weeks left this holiday season, but there are still plenty of great ideas out there for toys that will keep kids entertained for hours. The Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht is showcasing five toys that should be on the shelves for the last-minute shopper. DINO...
Last Minute Holiday Gifts & Gets

With little time left to shop for items duly showcasing our adoration and appreciation for those who enrich our lives, there’s still ample opportunity to score gifts sure to make them smile from the inside, out. Below are some last-minute entries to for our various, and highly coveted, Holiday Gift Pick Lists of this year.
Last-Minute Gift Guides

And if your head is still spinning from Thanksgiving, and you haven’t had a moment to even breathe, let alone start tackling the Christmas wish lists, we’re here to help. We can hardly believe the holidays are in full-swing and with such an eventful year full of filming, design reviews, product launches, shipping fulfillments, and office moves, we’re very much looking forward to some quality time with loved ones this month. Gift-giving is such a sweet part of the season and one that needs not be extravagant or headache-inducing — so many of us love and appreciate those hand-made gifts from the heart. But, if you love to spoil the people in your life, and you need to do it in a hurry this year, these gift guides have come to your rescue! From a few beauty staples for her, a couple of wish-list topping items for kids, to new tech gear for him, there are plenty of picks that will be to your door in the (St.) nick of time. (See what we did there?)
