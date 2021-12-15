Ten threes lift Trinity over Magnolia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian showed just how well they can shoot from beyond the arc on Tuesday.

And they showed it right from the jump.

The Warriors hit five threes in the first quarter alone, three of those coming from Kyndal Kisner.

Trinity made 10 threes in the game to down Magnolia 73-49.

Maggie Mercure led the Warriors with 16 points, Jenna Barnett added 13 points and Kisner scored 13.

