Elon Musk and Elizabeth Warren Take Shots at Each Other over Taxes on Twitter.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wasn’t impressed that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was named Time magazine’s person of the year.The world’s wealthiest man, who recently surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of around $300bn (£227bn) is anti-tax. Ms Warren and other lawmakers believe he doesn’t pay his fair share.“Let’s change the rigged tax code so the Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Ms Warren said on Twitter.Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone...

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO