Congress & Courts

Elon Musk and Elizabeth Warren Take Shots at Each Other over Taxes on Twitter.

By David Ganezer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of snark on display Tuesday night as Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted about Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "Let's change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay...

CNN

Why Elon Musk will end up with an $11 billion tax bill this year

New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk says his tax bill this year will be $11 billion, and he's probably right: The filings he has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission about his recent stock trades back up that massive number. Musk revealed the $11 billion total in...
Redorbit.com

Elizabeth Warren Spends Thousands on Attack Ads Against Elon Musk

Elizabeth Warren’s Warren Democrats, Inc., spent $3,340 on Facebook ads from December 11 to December 18. Who did Warren spend most of that money on? Apparently, smearing Elon Musk. The attack ads were part of a promotion for Warren’s proposed wealth tax. They accused Elon Musk of being a...
Axios

Musk and Warren trade barbs over taxes

Elon Musk called Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Senator Karen" on Tuesday after the Massachusetts Democrat took aim at Time Magazine naming the billionaire Tesla CEO as its 2021 Person of the Year. Driving the news: Warren tweeted after Musk was announced by Time Monday, "Let's change the rigged tax code so...
The Independent

Elizabeth Warren leads criticism of Time for making ‘freeloader’ Elon Musk person of the year

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wasn’t impressed that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was named Time magazine’s person of the year.The world’s wealthiest man, who recently surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of around $300bn (£227bn) is anti-tax. Ms Warren and other lawmakers believe he doesn’t pay his fair share.“Let’s change the rigged tax code so the Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Ms Warren said on Twitter.Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone...
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
techstartups.com

Elon Musk: “I came to the US with no money & graduated with over $100k in debt, despite scholarships & working 2 jobs while at school”

There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who are happy for someone else’s success and achievements and those who are resentful and jealous of others’ success. On January 7, 2021, Elon Musk surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of more than $185 billion.
The Independent

Stephen King prompts fan disappointment after saying he ‘admires Elon Musk’

Stephen King has said that he “admires Elon Musk”, prompting a disappointed response from his readers.The author was commenting on Time magazine’s decision to name the Tesla CEO as 2021’s Person of the Year earlier this month.Musk was named the most important figure of 2021 for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.King wrote on Tuesday (21 December): “I admire Elon Musk, but the real People of the Year are the doctors, nurses, first responders, and scientists who have worked so gallantly – there...
