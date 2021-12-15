ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley Carter

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Carter died peacefully at Mass General Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, after a massive stroke; she was 89 years old. She was a very private person; an individualist — elegant, graceful, strong-willed, and independent. She loved travel and good food, and had a keen sense of style and fashion....

www.mvtimes.com

Martha's Vineyard Times

Elizabeth Jane McFarland Kehoe

Elizabeth Jane (Bethards) McFarland Kehoe, 89, of Mays Landing, N.J., went home to Our Lord on Nov. 24, 2021. Beth was born in Wilmington, Del., on Dec. 30, 1931, to Lulu Plumley Bethards and Harry Gordon Bethards. Beth graduated from P.S. DuPont High School, class of 1949. She graduated from...
thefallonpost.org

Obituary -- Ronnie Shirley

Ronnie Shirley was born January 15, 1956, passed away November 17, 2021. He liked hunting, fishing, motorcycles, and eagles. Ronnie is survived by his wife Cheryl, five children, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Adding comment means accepting the rules and regulations. Vulgar, offensive content that violates the rules and regulations...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Noel Orcutt

Noel Orcutt of Edgartown died at his home on Dec. 10, 2021. He was 92. He was born on Dec. 21, 1928, at Fort Bragg, N.C., the youngest child of John Orcutt, a career Army officer and Irene Orcutt, a registered nurse. Noel, along with his older brother, John, and.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Anita C. Cimeno

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Anita C. Cimeno, our loving and devoted Nana, Mom, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Dec. 18, 2021. She left us while sleeping peacefully at Windemere. She was in her 89th year of life. Anita was born in Pittsfield,...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
phillyfunguide.com

Shirley Lites & Keni Jackson

The voice of Shirley Lites can and will truly light up any room with her unique vocal range and powerful rhythmic delivery. Once she begins to sing, she captures her audiences with her smooth melodies and the high tone vocal riffs.
Niles Daily Star

Shirley Ann King

It was with deeply saddened hearts that our family said goodbye to Shirley Ann King (McLalin), on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, as she passed away on a beautiful sunny day surrounded by her sons and comforted by her family, confident that our Heavenly Father will remember her in His Kingdom, when all in new.
NILES, MI
WSJM

Shirley J. Richards

Shirley J. Richards 93, passed peacefully at Hanson Hospice on December 11th. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services. She was born in Royalton Township to Cleve and Lucy (Snyder) Burkett in 1928. She was raised on the Meadowbrook Road family farm in Benton Harbor. Her charitable nature emerged early. In school she joined the war effort selling stamps and was a member of the Big Sisters club. One of her favorite activities was singing in the Glee Club. In 1945, at the age of 16, she graduated from Benton Harbor High School as a proud member of the National Honor Society. At 17, she was recommended and accepted a position with Dora B. Whitney, Benton Harbor’s first female attorney. Adept at shorthand, this was her first secretarial position. In 1947 Shirley married Clarence Sill, together they had five daughters. She re-entered the workforce in 1955, spending ten years at Heath Company. The remainder of her career was with Whirlpool, her last position as the executive secretary to the CEO- ABCC division.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
bryancountypatriot.com

Shirley Ann Brown

Shirley Ann (Underwood) Brown, of Colbert, Okla., passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born in Wilmington, N.C. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1943 to George Dewy Underwood and Othie Creola (Chambers). She was a longtime resident of Colbert, Okla. where she...
COLBERT, OK

