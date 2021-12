The Gardner Business Index (GBI) for plastics processing reported a broad-based slowing of expansion in November, falling nearly five points from the prior month to a level of 57.1. Backlogs were down 10 points, while new orders and supplier deliveries both declined by about five points. While all components of the index registered lower readings from the prior month, all remained above a level of 50, signaling only slowing expansion. These declines are not to be confused with a contraction in activity, as that does not happen until readings fall below 50.

