NHL

Jeremy Swayman Welcomes ‘Great Mentor’ Tuukka Rask Back To Bruins

By Alexandra Francisco
 6 days ago
A little bit of healthy competition never hurt anyone, and that seems to be the mentality second-year goaltender Jeremy Swayman has. He and veteran Linus Ullmark entered this season with full knowledge that Boston’s hope was for Tuukka Rask to eventually return,...

CBS Boston

All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.” Training facilities will also be closed until further notice. On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina will need to be rescheduled as well. Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined. As of Friday, the team’s COVID list included Oskar Steen, captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Anton Blidh.
NHL
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
NESN

NBA Betting Guide for Monday, December 20: Celtics Are Overvalued At Home vs. 76ers

We finished off the week on Sunday night by cashing the over in the Hornets-Suns game. I particularly enjoyed that handicap because the total got as high as 230.5, yet the over still managed to cash. For Monday, I’m targeting an underdog that seems to be a bit undervalued in a matchup that has plenty of uncertainty given the lengthy injury reports of both teams.
NBA
NESN

NHL Betting Guide for Sunday, December 19

Things have taken a turn for the worse in the NHL. The league has canceled games for a handful of teams dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, leaving us with half of the original eight-game slate. Games start early on Sunday, with two-afternoon contests beginning at 2 pm ET, followed by two more games at night. We have you covered for the evening slate, breaking down our favorite wagers.
NHL
NESN

NHL Postpones Games With Cross Border Travel Until After Christmas

The NHL acknowledged that COVID-19 is de-railing their season once again and is pro-actively taking measures to limit the spread of the virus within the league. On Sunday, the NHL announced that all cross-border games would be postponed until after the Christmas hiatus. The league has its regularly scheduled shut down from December 24 to December 26.
NHL
NESN

NHL Pausing Season Earlier Than Expected to Resolve COVID-19 Issues

With postponements stacking up, the NHL has decided to enter their holiday break a day early. Elliotte Friedman broke the news, stating that the league will be shuttered on Wednesday through Christmas day, with players reporting back a day earlier than expected to facilitate COVID-19 testing. The league had previously...
NHL
NESN

NBA Betting Guide for Sunday, December 19: Fast Tempo Should Lead To Points In Phoenix

Our three-game winning streak ended on Saturday, so we’ll try to finish strong on the final day of the week. We’ve had some success playing totals recently, so it makes sense to carry on with the same approach. As a result, I’m targeting a lofty total in Phoenix that, while it may seem a bit high initially, a deeper dive into the matchup does reveal some promising signs.
NBA
