ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Many Argue For Black Capitol Riots Cop Eugene Goodman To Be Named As TIME’s 2021 Person Of The Year

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1EL3_0dN82V7y00

TIME Magazine has been bestowing the honor of “Person Of The Year,” formerly broken down by gender prior to 1999, ever since the popular news publication first began the prestigious ranking in 1929.

The honorific title has sparked annual mass conversation for almost a century now with each new honoree. This year in particular had many asking for a recount though after it was given to 50-year-old tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, with the real people’s champ being Black police officer Eugene Goodman for his courage shown during the Capitol riots back in January.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

There’s no denying that Musk had an astronomical year in 2021 that saw him become recognized as the wealthiest person in the world, be seen as a pioneer to the cryptocurrency movement and even successfully manufacturing a transportation service for space travel just to name a few career accomplishments. However, a handful of social media spectators felt like the honor should’ve been given to someone that actually did a heroic gesture for the nation outside of monetary gain or clout exposure. Goodman’s unaccompanied defense of the Senate chamber against Trump-supporting rioters on January 6, 2021 made him a perfect candidate for a lot of folks out there, with his quick-witted diversion tactics said to have prevented major bloodshed.

Although Goodman didn’t go without being honored completely — Senate ceremoniously awarded him the Congressional Gold Medal and he got to throw the first pitch on behalf of the Washington Nationals against the Mets this past summer — there’s something that should truly be said about how clever he was in single-handedly maneuvering the mob to a place where they could be properly apprehended.

Peep the video that went viral from that day in question below, which shows just how much strength Eugene Goodman possessed in those unpredictable minutes:

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Keep scrolling to get a look at the response from the masses that would’ve preferred to see Eugene Goodman as TIME Magazine‘s 2021 Person Of The Year:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Many Argue For Black Capitol Riots Cop Eugene Goodman To Be Named As TIME’s 2021 Person Of The Year was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. This right here is my person of the year. May blessings rain down on you and your fellow Capitol Police Officers.

via @michele_norris

2. Who is your vote for Time Person of the Year and why is it Officer Eugene Goodman?

via @Angry_Staffer

3. Eugene Goodman should have been selected as Time Person of the Year

via @EdwardTHardy

4. . @TIME Eugene Goodman was the Person of the Year, NOT Elon Musk!

via @copter_chief

5. Eugene Goodman is the Man of the Year. He saved Congress and democracy. He may have single handedly prevented an outright fascist takeover of our union.

via @Deezus666

6. The man displayed smarts & bravery. He effing did his job. In the face of all that hatred, he stood his ground, defended the Capitol bldg & the ppl inside, did not fire one shot, yet managed to save many, many lives. He’s THE #ManOfTheYear. He’s @CapitolPolice Eugene Goodman.Hundred points symbol

via @hustonmckinney

7. Another suggestion for #TIMEPOY EUGENE GOODMAN!! Get it right @TIME My drawing;

via @jonlionfineart2

8. Not my image but Hundred points symbol% my sentiment Person of the Year ≠ Elon Musk #EugeneGoodman #GOPTraitors #GOPTraitorsToDemocracy thwarted by #Jan6 hero

via @Norah_Dooley

9. Officer Eugene Goodman should be PERSON of the YEAR…

via @terrygenekelly

10. Re-issuing the real @TIME Person of the Year :Officer Eugene Goodman. This guy is a true hero.#CapitolRiot

via @LourinHubbard

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Caucasity Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Says White Capitol Rioters Are Being Abused ‘Because Of The Color Of Their Skin’

Booooooy, when I tell you Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lives at the very peak of Mt. Caucasity and only descends the mountain once a year when it’s time to steal Christmas from all the Whos in Whoville without her heart ever growing an inch let alone multiple sizes. (Yes, I’m saying she looks like a pink Grinch, and no, you can’t unsee it.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

Nicholas Sandmann reaches private settlement with NBC over $275M lawsuit after network made it look like he'd committed a 'hate crime' in face-off with Native American man

Kentucky high school student Nicholas Sandmann revealed that he reached a settlement with NBC on Friday following the network's coverage of a controversial confrontation he had with a Native American man in 2019. 'At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The...
POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Democrats Allege People Complaining About Harris On Spanish-Language Radio Is A Coordinated Attack

Florida Democrats are saying criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris on Spanish-language radio shows is part of a coordinated campaign, Politico reported. Political veterans in the Sunshine State are alarmed by the speed and ferocity of the criticism on local radio programs in recent weeks and suspect that it is part of a larger effort to diminish Harris’ reputation in Latino communities, Politico reported.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Person Of The Year#Space Travel#Racial Injustice#Racism#Time Magazine#Instagram Twitter#Senate#Trump#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy