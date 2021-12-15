Police investigating drive-by shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting happened in an Orlando neighborhood.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Booker Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

Witnesses told police that someone in a car intentionally shot at one of the residences on the block.

Two other residences on the 4000 block were also struck by the gunfire, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update you as details become available.