The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is on sale for only $36 across major US retailers, which might just be the lowest price of the season. This Nintendo Switch classic is one of the most recommended games for those just getting used to their Nintendo Switch, and a must-have for Nintendo fans who somehow haven't played it yet. Now is one of the best times to play it, too, considering that its sequel is set to release in 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO