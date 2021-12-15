This 2-Mile Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Display In Oklahoma Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical
Gaze upon thousands of holiday lights at the Purcell Lights from the Heart event – a 2-mile drive-thru Christmas lights display that will make your holiday season magical. Enjoy everything from kettle corn to Santa visits to penguin light displays and much more. Keep scrolling for more details on this fun, family Christmas event.
For more information, visit the city’s website here or the Facebook event page here.
