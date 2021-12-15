ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 2-Mile Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Display In Oklahoma Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical

Gaze upon thousands of holiday lights at the Purcell Lights from the Heart event – a 2-mile drive-thru Christmas lights display that will make your holiday season magical. Enjoy everything from kettle corn to Santa visits to penguin light displays and much more. Keep scrolling for more details on this fun, family Christmas event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDc5C_0dN7sukr00
The City of Purcell puts on a great show every year at their Purcell Lights from the Heart event. It is open from Thanksgiving Eve through New Year's Eve from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FALcy_0dN7sukr00
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated to help pay for the event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWZDe_0dN7sukr00
On Saturday nights there are special attractions, including various food and drink vendors. One of our favorites is the Kettle Corn stand.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuieV_0dN7sukr00
And you can take selfies with Santa on Saturdays, so be sure to bring your cameras.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17T3dt_0dN7sukr00
Or, if the little ones are shy about meeting the big guy, you can always give him a wave from the comfort of your car.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cBuo_0dN7sukr00
As you make the 2-mile drive, you'll go through tunnels of magical lights and admire the lights reflecting on the lake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nK7XJ_0dN7sukr00
There is also a giant Christmas tree that can be seen from miles away. You'll also see everything from toy soldiers and snowflakes to candy canes and animal displays. This event is sure to put a smile on everyone's face, so be sure to pay it a visit before the end of the year.

For more information, visit the city’s website here or the Facebook event page here.

Oklahoma always embraces the Christmas spirit by transforming parks, businesses, and buildings into magical places filled with holiday lights and decorations. The state is packed with festivities during the winter season, but one thing that is sure to bring out the holiday spirit is a visit to one of Oklahoma’s magical Christmas attractions. Click here to read about 16 places where you can go to find that bright holiday magic.

