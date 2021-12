With all of the problems along the supply chain these days, local food banks, and what they do for those in need during the holiday season, certainly had to be concerned. The food seems to be getting to the food banks just fine for now. And although some are reporting a lack of containers for the food; like boxes, cans, and wrapping; Molly Delaney from the Eastern Illinois Food Bank says they are thankful to have had very few problems thus far.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO