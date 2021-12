"We're so close… I could actually find the lost city!" Paramount has revealed the first official trailer for The Lost City, an adventure comedy formerly known as Lost City of D. This one is opening in theaters in March next year. This is pretty much a modern update on Romancing the Stone - but with Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum as the two hunky leads this time. A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. This was filmed last year primarily in the Dominican Republic, including Samaná, Santo Domingo, Casa de Campo, and at Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios. The eccentric cast also includes Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt. A remake that's not a remake? This looks so cheesy with an extra helping of cheese, especially when Brad Pitt shows up to save the day. It might be fun but it also might be fun to just go rewatch Romancing the Stone instead? Check this out below.

