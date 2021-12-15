ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dr Disrespect Establishes Midnight Society Game Studio With Former COD & Halo Developers

By Jake Su
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the more interesting developments from the streaming side of things, Dr Disrespect has officially launched his new game studio, Midnight Society, alongside Robert Bowling, and Quinn DelHoyo. The former worked on Call of Duty, while the latter was involved with both Halo and...

