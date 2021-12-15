Dr Disrespect Establishes Midnight Society Game Studio With Former COD & Halo Developers

Many fans have been both excited and hesitant about a new Halo game. While 343 Industries has learned a lot since releasing titles like Halo 4 and Halo 5, so has the market for first-person shooters. With free-to-play titles taking the world by storm, so has the monetization efforts by 343. With new skins and spartan cosmetics locked behind microtransactions, some players have voiced their concerns vehemently. Expressing displeasure for the six years of Halo Infinite’s development period, fans have been pushing back. So much so, that the entirety of the Halo Reddit community had to shut down to wade through all of the toxicity. With only a handful of modes available at the beta launch just a few weeks ago, players have been wondering about some other fan-favorite game modes. Now, revealed through some of the leaked API data, fans have been able to confirm a few upcoming Halo Infinite multiplayer modes 343 is actively developing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO