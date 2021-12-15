This Stunning South Carolina AirBnB Comes With Its Own Rooftop Deck For Taking In The Gorgeous Views

Just south of the city of Charleston is Folly Beach located on Folly Island. Tourists and residents alike flock here for the surf, sand, restaurants, bars, fishing, live music, and more. It’s a lively South Carolina beach town and if you’re planning on staying overnight, you may want to consider this Airbnb cottage with views from its very own rooftop deck.

In Folly Beach, there's a lovely cottage with incredible views located just a short walk away from the beach and three miles away from downtown. With its very own rooftop deck and dock, this Airbnb is both conveniently located and private.

Inside this cottage, it feels light and cheerful with its colorful decor. If you are here with a larger group, there is plenty of space in the living room and plenty of table space for dining.

Cook your own meals in the spacious kitchen which has a fridge, coffee maker, microwave, dishwasher, and oven. There are plenty of dishes and silverware for guests to use.

This cottage can accommodate up to eight guests with four bedrooms, six beds, and three bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms each have a queen-sized bed.

In the third and fourth bedrooms are two twin beds, which are perfect if you're here with children.

Spend some time relaxing out on the screened-in porch. It's the perfect spot to start your day as you drink your coffee.

But the best feature here is the rooftop deck with expansive views of the marsh. You may want to spend your evenings out here watching the sun go down while drinking a glass of wine. Sounds incredible, doesn't it?

Wouldn't you love to stay at this wonderful cottage with spectacular marsh views from a rooftop deck?

