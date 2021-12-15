ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How the Autonomous Vehicle is Shaping our Future Wireless Networks Featured

By Schroeder Charles
thefastmode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last decade, engineers throughout the automotive ecosystem have invested countless hours and capital trying to teach cars how to drive. Achieving this goal could mean the end of traffic accidents and fatalities and the recovery of the lost time we spend in traffic. But teaching a machine how to...

www.thefastmode.com

thefastmode.com

FreedomFi Unveils Consumer-Deployable Cellular Base Station

FreedomFi, the open 5G company, recently announced the launch of FreedomFi One, the world's first consumer-deployable cellular base station giving customers with zero knowledge of LTE or 5G technologies the ability to bring up a cellular network -- simply plugging in FreedomFi One into a FreedomFi Gateway. All configuration and...
ELECTRONICS
Inverse

A frisbee-shaped robot could be the future of pollution detection

U.S. olympian Mike Powell made history in 1991 at the summer games in Los Angeles when he leaped over 29-feet in the long jump. Already towering at 6 feet 2 inches, Powell’s jump was equivalent to 4.7 times his own height and is still undefeated — at least, by human beings.
ENGINEERING
thefastmode.com

TEOCO Adds EMF Analysis and 5G Network Slicing to Radio Planning Tool

TEOCO has announced the latest update to its network planning tool, ASSET. New capabilities include Electromagnetic Field (EMF) analysis, support for 5G network slicing, external interference modeling and an additional automation API. ASSET is deployed by CSPs worldwide and is a radio planning tool that provides radio frequency coverage, capacity,...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Mobileye IPO Paves Way for Wall Street Bets on Autonomous Vehicles

The road to connected cars, to autonomous vehicles, is only as smooth as the technology under the hood, so to speak. Intel is betting that a spinoff of its own autonomous vehicle unit will, in turn, boost value for its own investors. And in the process, the spinoff lets the Street place its bets more firmly on the emergence of high tech on wheels.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Network Intelligence Firm Ookla Acquires RootMetrics

Ookla, the renowned network intelligence company behind Speedtest and Downdetector, has acquired RootMetrics, an industry pioneer in network drive testing and analytics. Together they will combine the industry-standard first-party crowdsourced data from Speedtest with RootMetrics’ scientifically controlled drive and walk testing data collection for the benefit of the mobile operators who build the networks and the consumers who rely on them.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

How Do Autonomous Cars Work?

There's no doubt about it. Self-driving cars are the future. But how do they work?. These cars depend on a comprehensive set of sensors to give the onboard computer accurate, real-time information. Just like a GPS allows the software on the onboard computer to determine its precise position in space, so do finer, more accurate sensors give the car a more complete picture of what’s going on around it.
CARS
Kokomo Perspective

Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Autonomous Vehicle Stocks To Know

Do You Have These Autonomous Vehicle Stocks On Your Radar?. When looking at the broader stock market, autonomous vehicle (AV) stocks are likely on the minds of many investors. While the idea behind a driverless car is relatively simple to the human mind, the technology behind it is much more complex. It requires technological advancements in global positioning, digital mapping, computing power, and sensor systems working together to make autonomous driving safe. Furthermore, most autonomous vehicle companies pitch the idea of safer roads and a reduction of human errors while driving.
ECONOMY
enr.com

Honda Autonomous Vehicle Carries Payloads on Solar Site

When building solar farms in remote locations, driving materials around the often sprawling sites can be time consuming. To reduce the number of trips on a New Mexico solar site, Black & Veatch ran a pilot test of the Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV), a four-wheeled platform that can carry or haul materials and tools to preset locations without an operator.
ECONOMY
Neowin

Ericsson Routes beta launches for autonomous vehicles in California

Ericsson has announced the launch of Ericsson Routes in beta. Until April, customers in California, San Francisco, will be able to sign up to the beta for free which gives access to the Basic Service. Following the beta, there will be a Premium Service which ‘addresses critical connectivity requirements along the trip’ with finer detail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thefastmode.com

5G FWA Throws Open the Door for Increased Operator Cloud Revenue Featured

The rapid rollout of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) and the eagerness of consumers to embrace it in their homes via a shared cloud that provides unlimited storage for both mobile and the home devices will deliver to operators an opportunity to unlock significant revenue streams while increasing their relevance and relationships with customers.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Nokia, Frontier Complete Trial of 25G PON Broadband Technology in U.S.

Nokia and Frontier Communications this week announced they have completed the U.S.’s first-ever trial of 25G PON broadband technology. PON, or Passive Optical Network is the technology used to provide blazing-fast broadband to customers over fiber-optic cables. The two companies will continue trials on Frontier’s network while planning for commercial deployment in the second half of 2022. Consumer and business customers need increased bandwidth to advance beyond basic applications and amplify their use of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Omantel Deploys Hughes Satellite Backhaul to Extend Mobile Services

Omantel, the first and leading integrated telecom services provider in Oman, has selected the Hughes JUPITER System to extend its mobile networks to serve more customers, announced Hughes Network Systems (HUGHES) this week. Omantel will deploy satellite backhaul of cellular network traffic using JUPITER System equipment, including a gateway hub...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

India's Sangli Media Deploys Synamedia’s Video Network Solutions

Sangli Media Communication, the largest independent cable company (MSO) in Sangli Maharastra, India, has deployed Synamedia’s video network solutions as it adds services and grows its business, announced Synamedia this week. Synamedia’s technology is allowing Sangli Media to increase the number of channels it delivers to local cable operators...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

2022 Will Be the Year Ecosystem Strategies Will Help CSPs Deliver Capabilities to the Edge Featured

#1: Ecosystems will evolve from ‘partners display’ to ‘ecosystem solutioning’, forcing partners to have skin in the game. Undoubtedly, 2021 was the year in which building a partner ecosystem became mainstream. The issue however is that many of the partner offers are little more than eye-candy on an eCommerce or AppStore, resulting in very limited real value being added - for customers, resellers or partners - resulting in low adoption rates by Enterprises and SMBs.
MARKETS
TechRadar

Data keeping autonomous vehicles off Europe’s roads

Across Europe, more and more governments are giving the green light to autonomous vehicles (AVs) on roads, with the UK and Germany the latest to enact legislation allowing cars with some degree of autonomy on public roads this year. But in many cases, it will still be several years before the dream of easily accessible level 4 or 5 autonomous vehicles becomes a reality for the average European. Why is it that the promise of autonomy always seems just out of reach?
CARS
case.edu

Intermittent wireless network outages possible early Monday

Wireless maintenance will take place Monday, Dec. 20, from 3 to 6 a.m. Campus community users may experience intermittent wireless network outages with CaseGuest, CaseWireless, CaseGaming and Eduroam during this time. Wireless connectivity should restore automatically after the update is complete. For assistance with any technology product or service at...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Rogers Deploys Harmonic’s CableOS Cloud-native Converged Core Platform

Harmonic this week announced that it is partnering with Rogers Communications, a leading Canadian technology and media company, to power the company’s next generation multi-gigabit broadband services using Harmonic’s CableOS cloud-native converged core platform. Rogers is deploying Harmonic’s CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with virtualized...
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

How Edtech will shape the future of learning in 2022

Joshua Wohle, co-founder and CEO of Mindstone, provides his predictions for how the Edtech sector will shape the future of learning in 2022. Despite the obvious challenges, one positive to come out of the pandemic is the acceleration of digital transformation. Born out of necessity, our professional and personal lives were forced into digital environments to varying degrees of success. Baring the brunt of this change was the education sector: with millions of students learning from home, the industry needed to rethink how we can learn effectively away from the classroom and the lecture theatre. It was clear that transposing in-person learning directly online hasn’t worked – a study by McKinsey across eight countries asked teachers to rate the effectiveness of remote learning, and they responded with an average score of five out of 10. However, adversity breeds innovation, and as we move into 2022, education technologies (Edtech) are going to become increasingly embedded into all our lives, and not just for those in traditional education settings.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Comarch, IS-Wireless Partner to Reach Customers with Joint Telecoms Offer

Comarch and IS-Wireless have established a cooperation and plan to reach customers with their joint telecommunications offer. The companies will integrate their solutions to provide fully functional mobile networks built in the Open RAN model. Comarch and IS-Wireless signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, December 9th, 2021, in which they emphasize their willingness to cooperate and integrate their development activities.
TECHNOLOGY

