‘Million Dollar Hustle’ & Keshia Knight-Pulliam Hosted ‘Married at First Sight: Afterparty’ Get Added to Lifetime’s 2022 Unscripted Slate
Lifetime recently added the newly greenlit docuseries, Million Dollar Hustle, to its unscripted programming slate for 2022. The show joins the previously announced docuseries, Leave it to Geege and transformation series My Killer Body with K. Michelle. The new shows join powerhouse relationship series, Married at First Sight, for its 14th...www.blackfilm.com
Comments / 0