‘Million Dollar Hustle’ & Keshia Knight-Pulliam Hosted ‘Married at First Sight: Afterparty’ Get Added to Lifetime’s 2022 Unscripted Slate

By Alex McGaughey
blackfilm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifetime recently added the newly greenlit docuseries, Million Dollar Hustle, to its unscripted programming slate for 2022. The show joins the previously announced docuseries, Leave it to Geege and transformation series My Killer Body with K. Michelle. The new shows join powerhouse relationship series, Married at First Sight, for its 14th...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raven Goodwin
Person
Rupaul
Person
Dianna Williams
Person
K. Michelle
Person
Keshia Knight Pulliam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Afterparty#Married At First Sight#A E#Kinetic Content#Red Arrow Studios
