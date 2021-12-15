ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Bus Driver Fails To Stop In I-78 Traffic, Causing Chain Reaction Crash That Kills 2 People, State Police Say

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Two people are dead and multiple others are injured after a crash involving a school bus on Interstate 78 in Tilden Township, Berks County.

Chopper 3 was over the scene around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

State Police say a Nissan Xterra, a Chevrolet Cruze, a tractor-trailer and the school bus were involved in the crash. There were no passengers on the bus.

According to authorities, the bus was in the right travel lane, where traffic ahead was stopped due to road work in the left lane. The bus then crashed into the Chevrolet Cruze and continued, also collecting the Nissan. The bus eventually stopped when it pushed the Nissan into the tractor-trailer.

The two fatalities include the 20-year-old driver of the Chevrolet and a front seat passenger inside the Nissan. The victims have not been identified at this time.

The eastbound lanes of I-78 shut down at Exit 19 right after the crash.

CBS Philly

Fiery Crash In Upper Macungie Township Under Investigation

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Lehigh County are investigating a fiery two-car crash in Upper Macungie Township. The crash happened at Snowdrift Road and Hickory Lane. Authorities said that around 6:30 p.m., the vehicles collided, and one caught fire. There are injuries, but there is no update on the severity. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

UPS Truck Crashes Into Home In Bethlehem, Lehigh County

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — A UPS truck slammed into a house in Bethlehem on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Brandeis Avenue.  The truck hit two cars before crashing into the house. No one was injured. It’s not clear how much damage was done to the home. “Right now, there are some safety measures and some equipment in place to make sure there’s no structural damage that will occur with the house and the vehicle in the house,” C.J. Kuronya, Chief of the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Department, said.  Police are still investigating what caused the UPS driver to lose control of the truck.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect In Custody As Authorities Investigate Double Homicide In Lakewood Township, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Says

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a double homicide that occurred Sunday morning in Lakewood Township, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced. “We have a suspect in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public at this time,” Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement. The double homicide is being investigated by the OCP’s Major Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

House Fire In Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy Section Leaves 9-Year-Old Child Critically Injured, Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy section caught fire on Sunday morning and left a child critically injured. Officials tell Eyewitness News that the child is only 9-years-old. Witnesses at the fire say as the house was burning people ran back inside to save what they could.   Fire officials are wrapping up on the scene, and there is one police car guarding the home until it’s boarded up. A fire marshall is also still on-site. Fire officials tell Eyewitness News they received reports of a fire just before 1:30 a.m. at Horrter Street. The 9-year-old was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition   CBS3 has been told that a couple of families were also displaced due to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed By Vineland Police Flipped Cruisers, Ambulance With Backhoe, Witnesses Say

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A chaotic scene involving a man driving a backhoe into a police SUV is now under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office after the incident ended with deadly gunfire. The man, who has not been identified, was shot by a Vineland police officer and later died. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park. Dramatic video shared with CBS3 showed the moments the unidentified driver pushed a police cruiser until it flips onto its side. Witnesses told CBS3 four vehicles were badly damaged in the rampage- an ambulance, two police SUVs and...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Vigil Honors Samer Abdulah, Employee Killed In Ridley Township Smoke Shop Robbery

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Loved ones gathered in Ridley Township Saturday to mourn a father of five who was shot and killed during a robbery. Ridley Township police are still searching for who pulled the trigger. Samer Abdulah was shot and killed while working at the Empire Smoke Shop in Crum Lynne. Authorities said they found him behind the counter. Authorities caught the suspect on surveillance video, running away. Those who attended the vigil Saturday said the loss of Abdulah is difficult to comprehend. “He was a really good person. He was shy. He was good to his customers,” Antoinette Haren, a loved one, said. “And we just don’t have any rhyme or reason to why someone would want to do this to him.”   She added, “We want justice, you know? We just want the person found. Our hearts are broken, and we lost a really good person.” Anyone who recognized the suspect should call authorities.
RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Neighbors, Business Owners React To Video Of Woman Being Assaulted In Jenkintown Road Rage Incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Jenkintown police need help identifying two people they say assaulted a woman after a road rage incident. The Jenkintown police chief told Eyewitness News Friday in his 34 years with the department, the attack is the most violent and brutal he’s seen involving a road rage incident. Warning, the video above is disturbing. The video shows a driver getting pulled out of her car before being attacked by two suspects. It looks like a man kicks her in the head as a woman stomps on her.  Police say this happened around 10 a.m. Thursday near York and Rydal...
JENKINTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Law Enforcement Community Raises Money For Injured Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s law enforcement community came together Friday night to raise money for an injured highway patrol officer. Eyewitness News was at the Andy Chan holiday block party in Old City. In 2019, officer Chan was critically injured in a crash as he traveled to work. He remains in a minimally conscious state and continues to undergo treatments and therapy. Money raised last night will go toward officer Chan’s medical bills.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times and killed in Trenton on Saturday morning, officials say. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on the 400 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say they were notified about multiple gunshots and a man being shot early Saturday morning. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the rear of a residence on Garfield Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later, according to officials. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Fourth Victim From Early December Deadly Stabbing In New Castle County Dies, Police Say

TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — A fourth victim from a deadly stabbing earlier this month in New Castle County has died. Police say 68-year-old Donald Grier Sr. has died. Grier Sr. was one of four victims in the deadly stabbing in Townsend on Dec. 3. Police say the other two women and a 19-year-old were killed. Grier Sr.’s son, 40-year-old Donald Grier Jr., is facing murder charges.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Chester County Authorities Arrest Suspect In Connection To Stealing From Mailboxes, Philly Officials Starts Replacing Locks After USPS Thefts

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester County say they’ve arrested someone for stealing mail from mailboxes in Tredyffrin Township. The county tells CBS3 the suspect took a number of checks as well as gift cards and credit cards. Police believe they were stolen between Nov. 1 and Dec. 12. They’re urging everyone to double-check their accounts. Meanwhile, post office officials in Philadelphia say they’ve started replacing locks on hundreds of collection boxes because of a recent wave of thefts. Someone has been taking checks and trying to get mail carriers’ keys. The post office says they aren’t sure how long it will take to replace the locks, but they’re working as quickly as possible. They have about 1,500 boxes to get to.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed on Saturday in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred on the 3300 block of North American Street at 12:46 p.m. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:03 p.m., according to police. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Left Injured In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot in West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue just before 1 p.m. A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were each shot once in their left thigh, according to police. Both victims were transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot Twice, Killed In Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section on Saturday, police say. The shooting occurred on the 5400 block of Willows Avenue around 2 p.m. The man was shot once in the chest and back, according to police. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:18 p.m. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered. This marks the second homicide in Philadelphia on Saturday. Just before 1 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed in North Philadelphia on the 3300 block of North American Street. There have also been other shootings that have left several people injured, according to police. Two men, including an 18-year-old, were each shot in their left thigh in West Philadelphia. Meanwhile, around midnight, a man and woman were shot in Kensington. The 31-year-old woman is in critical condition and the 26-year-old man is in stable condition, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 People Shot Outside West Philadelphia Motorcycle Club: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are in stable condition after a shooting outside a West Philadelphia motorcycle club Friday morning, according to Philadelphia police. The victims, a man and a woman, were shot near 40th and Poplar Streets around 1:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time, but investigators said they think someone tried to wash the scene after finding water and fresh soap suds. Officials said the victims knew the shooting. Police are currently looking for the suspect in North Philadelphia. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Neighbors Come To Rescue After House Explosion In Vineland Left 2 Women Injured: ‘Help Me, My Leg Is Stuck’

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A house explosion in Vineland, New Jersey left two women injured on Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Fire crews were called to the scene at 3791 Cornucopia Avenue around 12:30 p.m. The force of the explosion blew the walls out of the building and only left the cement foundation standing. Insulation is stuck in the trees and parts of the house are scattered all over the lawn, including Christmas decorations. Both women were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. House explosion in Vineland. Fire Chief tells me two people were taken to...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Kensington Shooting Sends 2 People To Hospital

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened just before midnight on the 400 block of East Tusculum Street.  Police say a 31-year-old woman was shot once in the left thigh and once in the left buttock. She was transported to Temple University Hospital is in critical condition. The second victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot two times in the left leg, according to police. He was also transported to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition. Police believe the victims were targeted.  So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Burnt Body Found Near Elementary School In Logan Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police say fire crews discovered a burnt body in a Logan alleyway. The discovery happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of North Marshall Street. “Police and fire department, they were banging on my door and they said somebody was murdered in the back,” said Antonia Elliot, a neighbor. “That could have been me. My family’s calling me from Colorado and everything, thinking it was me. But it’s cruel whoever it is.” Neighbors watched in horror as homicide detectives combed for clues in the alley near North Marshall Street in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

13-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia that also injured a teenaged boy. This happened in the 900 block of North 11th Street around 11:34 a.m. According to Philadelphia police, the girl was shot once in the chest. The second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was hit twice in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital. The 17-year-old is expected to be okay. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sharon Hill Community Outraged After Teens, Not Police, Charged In Fanta Bility’s Shooting Death

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, community members say the district attorney is failing to hold Sharon Hill police accountable in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. Fanta was shot by police in August as they responded to gunfire between two teenagers. The district attorney charged the teenagers last month with first-degree murder, using a legal theory that their actions led to Fanta’s death. But so far, the DA has not charged the officers who fired the fatal shots. Members of the Delaware County Black Caucus gathered outside Academy Park High School’s football field. That’s where Fanta was shot. The group said charging the teenagers but not the officers is wrong. “We are angry at what we are seeing occur, and I don’t want to sugarcoat it,” state Sen. Anthony Williams (D) said passionately during the event. “I want to say what the people at the barbershops, hair salons, everyone who supported [Jack Stollsteimer]to be DA, because we are angry at what we are seeing happen today.” Fanta’s uncle said the family wants justice. A grand jury is still investigating the actions of the Sharon Hill police officers and whether to recommend charges in Fanta’s shooting.
SHARON HILL, PA
