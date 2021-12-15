NYC Mayor-elect Adams picks Nassau Chief of Detectives Sewell as NYPD police commissioner

Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell is New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams' pick to be the next NYPD police commissioner, according to a PBA statement.

Sewell is set to become NYPD's first female police commissioner.

Nassau PD promotes 22-year veteran as chief of detectives

The Nassau County Police Department promoted the 22-year veteran of the force to Chief of Detectives in September 2020.

She is the first African American to hold that position.