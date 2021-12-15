ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Blinken says U.S. ready to move forward with sale of F-35s, drones to UAE

By Humeyra Pamuk, Rozanna Latiff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSx4a_0dN7P6BD00
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference at the Fairmont Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia December 14, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United States is prepared to move forward with the sale of F-35 fighter jets and drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, after reports the UAE intended to suspend discussion of the deal.

A UAE official on Tuesday told Reuters that it had informed the United States that it would suspend discussions to acquire F-35 fighter jets, part of a $23 billion deal that includes drones and other advanced munitions.

The official cited "technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis" as reasons that have prompted a re-assessment of the deal by the UAE government.

The UAE had signed an agreement to purchase 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 armed drones, people familiar with the situation told Reuters in January.

Speaking at a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Blinken said Washington had to conduct some reviews.

"We've wanted to make sure, for example, that our commitment to Israel's qualitative military edge is assured, so we wanted to make sure that we could do a thorough review of any technologies that are sold or transferred to other partners in the region, including the UAE," Blinken said.

"But I think we continue to be prepared to move forward if the UAE continues to want to pursue both of these," he said.

The sale of 50 F-35 warplanes made by Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) to the UAE had slowed amid concerns in Washington over Abu Dhabi's relationship with China, including its use of 5G technology made by China's tech giant Huawei.

A person briefed on the negotiations said for several months sticking points between the United States and the UAE revolved around how the stealthy jets could be deployed and how much of the sophisticated F-35 technology the UAE would be allowed to take advantage of. The person asked not to be identified by name or by association with either country.

The UAE, one of Washington’s closest Middle East allies, had long expressed interest in acquiring the F-35 jets and was promised a chance to buy them in a side deal when it agreed to normalize relations with Israel in August 2020.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Rozanna Latif Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
AFP

Blinken says US still prepared to sell jet fighters to UAE

Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted Wednesday the US was still prepared to sell F-35 fighter jets to the UAE, which has threatened to scrap the deal over stringent conditions. The $23 billion arms package was pushed through by former president Donald Trump in what was seen as a reward for the United Arab Emirates' recognition of Israel, but his successor Joe Biden has pledged greater oversight over the planes. The Gulf state threatened to dump the agreement Tuesday over the strict conditions, and it comes as Washington grows concerned about China's involvement with the US ally. But Blinken said "we remain prepared to move forward... if that is what the Emiratis are interested in doing", speaking during a visit to Malaysia.
MILITARY
Flying Magazine

UAE Says It Will Suspend Talks to Purchase F-35s from US

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II is among the most technologically sophisticated fighter jets in the world. From the U.S. Air Force. The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said it “will suspend” talks with the U.S. to buy sophisticated F-35 fighter jets, military drones, and other weapons. “The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Army Times

Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific to push back against China

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity...
MILITARY
kdal610.com

Blinken says U.S. to advance alliances to ensure free Indo-Pacific

JAKARTA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and deepen its treaty alliances with Japan, Australia, Thailand and the Philippines. In a speech at a university during a visit to Indonesia, Blinken said everyone has...
FOREIGN POLICY
ktwb.com

Blinken says U.S. has strong commitment to Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on Tuesday a strong American commitment to its strategic partnership with Indonesia and to their engagement on the South China Sea. Blinken made the remarks after a meeting with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and the signing of several joint...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Middle East#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
China
realcleardefense.com

U.S. Allies Helping Fund China’s New Aircraft Carrier

China’s newest aircraft carrier is being built at the Jiangnan Shipyard. That same facility is also constructing commercial ships for U.S. allies. The shipyard is also building more than 40 commercial vessels for U.S. allies such as Brazil, France, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Satellite spots Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in the Taiwan Strait prompting renewed fears that conflict could break out amid soaring tensions in the busy shipping lane

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine travelling through the Taiwan Strait has sparked fears of open conflict breaking out amid soaring tensions over Beijing's aggression towards the democratically-ruled island. Submarine expert H.I. Sutton identified the vessel as a surfacing Chinese Type-94 ballistic missile submarine in a satellite image taken on Monday. The...
MILITARY
atlantanews.net

US military shoots down drone approaching its base in Southern Syria

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The US military on Tuesday shot down one of two small drones flying towards the US At Tanf Garrison outpost in the southern Syria, and allegedly posing a threat to the base, media reported on Thursday. According to NBC News, the US military on Tuesday...
MILITARY
NBC News

U.S. and allies shoot down drone near U.S. base in Syria

The U.S. and its military allies shot down a small drone that was believed to be threatening a U.S. outpost in southern Syria Tuesday, just weeks after the same base was attacked by drones and rocket fire. Capt. Bill Urban, the spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said that two drones...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy