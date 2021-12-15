ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jeff Mitton: Natural Selections: A forensic analysis of a dead ponderosa pine

By Jeff Mitton
Daily Camera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh on Flagstaff Mountain, a ponderosa pine had quietly succumbed during the summer of 2020, but its green needles lingered another year to blanch in the fall of 2021. The tree was now conspicuous, for its light tan needles contrasted with the deep greens of the remaining pines. Why did that...

www.dailycamera.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: How the ancient bristlecone pine is shaped by wind

While the aspens and cottonwoods have lost their leaves in preparation for winter, Colorado’s slopes still thrive with an abundance of evergreen conifers. One pine stands out in a few isolated locations throughout the region, reigning over others for its ability to thrive for thousands of years on exposed, windswept slopes.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Trees#Bark Beetles
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discover ‘Oldest’ Jewelry Ever, Shedding Light on Early Ways of Expressing Identity

Archaeologists working in the Bizmoune Cave in southwest Morocco published a surprising finding in Science Advances last week: they had discovered what is believed to be the oldest jewelry in the world. The team found 33 shell beads that they dated to between 142,000 and 150,000 years old. The beads were found between 2014 and 2018 and in the time since the team has been working to confirm a date for the artifacts through scientific analysis. The study, led by El Mehdi Sehasseh, a graduate student at the National Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage in Rabat, involved doing uranium dating and looking...
SCIENCE
Seattle Times

How to remove mold from walls

A: Your question prompts many more. How much mold are you dealing with? Is it just on the paint or tile, or is it embedded in drywall? Do you have any underlying health issues that warrant extra caution? And do you know why the mold has appeared and what to do to keep it from returning?
HOME & GARDEN
Norristown Times Herald

Natural Selections: The nature of the holiday season

Winter formally arrives at 10:58 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, that moment we call the winter solstice, both the shortest day and longest night of the year. The Schuylkill Center staff– like thousands of generations of humans before us– will gather around a fire to mark that exact moment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The importance of termites and fire to dead wood consumption in the longleaf pine ecosystem

Microbes, insects, and fire are the primary drivers of wood loss from most ecosystems, but interactions among these factors remain poorly understood. In this study, we tested the hypothesis that termites and fire have a synergistic effect on wood loss from the fire-adapted longleaf pine (Pinus palustris Mill.) ecosystem in the southeastern United States. We predicted that the extensive galleries created by termites would promote the ignition and consumption of logs by fire. We exposed logs from which termites had or had not been excluded to prescribed fire after 2.5Â years in the field. We found little support for our hypothesis as there was no significant interactive effect of termites and fire on wood mass loss. Moreover, there was no significant difference in mass loss between burned and unburned logs. Termites were responsible for about 13.3% of observed mass loss in unprotected logs, a significant effect, while microbial activity accounted for most of the remaining mass loss. We conclude that fire has little effect on wood loss from the longleaf pine ecosystem and that termite activity does not strongly promote wood combustion. However, longer term research involving multiple burn cycles, later stages of decay, and differing fire intensities will be needed to fully address this question.
WILDLIFE
Georgia Recorder

Is cutting down a tree for Christmas bad for the environment?

Christmas is a time for celebrating the season and a time for cutting down trees – and that holiday tradition sometimes leads to discussions about what’s best for the environment: Is it greener to buy a real tree or a fake tree, or abstain altogether? University of New Hampshire forest resources specialist Steven Roberge explained some […] The post Is cutting down a tree for Christmas bad for the environment? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Get to know blackwood better: a magnificent timber and a tough, towering wattle that can survive landslides

After the long COVID-induced lockdowns of 2021, I’m more excited than usual for a joyous gathering at Christmas, where four generations of our family will sit around our much-used dining table for dinner. The table is large, heavy, with parts made of blackwood and once belonged to my great grandparents in the 1880s. It’s been part of many family celebrations and is accompanied by a grand old sideboard, also made of blackwood and decorated for the festive season. Blackwood’s main claim to fame is its magnificent dark and durable timber. It has been prized since colonial times and is still widely...
GARDENING
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Smashed cars, burnt trees, soggy insulation: Post-disaster cleanup is expensive, time-consuming and wasteful

By Sybil Derrible, Juyeong Choi and Nazli Yesiller Communities across the U.S. Southeast and Midwest will be assessing damage from the deadly and widespread tornado outbreak on Dec. 10-11, 2021 for some time. But it’s clear that the cleanups will take months, and possibly years. Dealing with enormous quantities of debris and waste materials is […] The post Smashed cars, burnt trees, soggy insulation: Post-disaster cleanup is expensive, time-consuming and wasteful appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy