How to Decorate your bedroom for Winter

Though faux bois may sound like the type of high-fashion design element most amateurs can't easily incorporate into their décor, it's really just a fancy term for a simple pattern that imitates wood grain (Martha loves it!). By changing the color and scale of the pattern, you can use it for everything from fabrics to cake frosting, making it an organic, inviting addition to your holiday decorations. "When we think of the holiday season, we think of warm, cozy nights by the fire," say Tanya Willock and Temidra Willock-Morsch, owners of Hidden Gem, a home boutique in Southampton, New York. "Faux bois can bring that outdoor, woodsy feeling into the home." Ahead, exactly how to work this earthy motif into your seasonal décor and celebrations this year.
Comments / 0