How to Decorate your bedroom for Winter

Clean. Mess. These are two opposing words I come across every day when talking with all of you about our cozy home. “Liz Marie, how do you keep everything so clean and white?” It may look like our house is sparkling and spotless, our home is full of dents, dings, and imperfections. While I really enjoy embracing the mess, I also have come up with some cozy tips through trial and error throughout the years. Have you ever wondered how I keep my living room sofas and chairs clean while having a toddler and 3 dogs? Today I’m sharing my top secret for cozying up your sofas and chairs while keeping them clean.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO