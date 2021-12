In consultation with the Charles County Department of Health, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has closed two high schools to students for in-person learning next week. Starting Monday, Dec. 20, through Wednesday, Dec. 22, St. Charles and Westlake high schools are closed to students for in-person learning. Students who attend these two CCPS high schools will participate in virtual learning. Staff and teachers at the schools will report to the building on Dec. 20-22. Parents of students at St. Charles and Westlake will receive further information by email from their school principals.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO