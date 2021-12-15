ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Vaccines stop Omicron

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) urges residents to bring their vaccination status up to date and take preventive measures to blunt the spread of COVID...

beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
osfhealthcare.org

Get kids vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants

We know that getting our children vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect them and their families from becoming seriously or severely ill. But did you know that vaccinating kids also can help reduce the unseen spread of the virus? With each infection, scientists say the odds increase for new variants to develop.
KIDS
Kane County Covid-19 Vaccine Hub Closing

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) announces that the Kane Vax Hub in Batavia will be closing in early January. The last mass vaccination clinic will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m Wednesday, Dec. 15. A pediatric Pfizer second dose only clinic is scheduled for on Wednesday, Dec. 29...
KANE COUNTY, IL
Shropshire Star

Travel bans are ineffective and will not stop Omicron, WHO says

Dr Hans Kluge also said masks should be worn in primary schools. Travel bans to control Covid-19 are ineffective and will not stop Omicron, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reiterated, as it urged countries to stick to tried and tested methods. As the new variant spreads globally, with evidence...
TRAVEL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

