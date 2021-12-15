ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

fanstasyworld

The Voice
The Voice
 6 days ago

Opinion PoliticalfanstasyworldLetter to the EditorMarjorie Logman. December 12, 2021Dear editor; I am a white, American, Christian who spent...

The Voice

Joseph Kertis

Reader's Commentary: Warning: Substance abuse in holidays. By Joseph KertisNewport, Ore. The holiday season is upon us again. This year, we have an opportunity to celebrate and gather together for perhaps the first time since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The restrictions which prevented many groups of individuals from enjoying the traditional holiday gathering have been...
The Voice

The Document Behind Our Worth

Through all our triumphs, heartaches, blood and tears,. It has been front and center through every spell. But that is where a basic danger lies. It succinctly makes Liberty its call. Which we, the people must value, if wise. But Liberty cannot be doled by force;. It’s something we, the...
WORTH, IL
The Voice

Hanukkah

In celebration of Christmas and Hanukkah, I’m presenting the tale of this heartwarming event from my past, the days when I was a musician, traveling throughout the Midwest as part of a troupe of magicians and clowns presenting 90-minute Christmas magic shows twice daily to benefit charitable organizations. I was...
CELEBRATIONS
The Voice

Substance abuse

Reader's Commentary: Warning: Substance abuse in holidays. By Joseph KertisNewport, Ore. The holiday season is upon us again. This year, we have an opportunity to celebrate and gather together for perhaps the first time since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The restrictions which prevented many groups of individuals from enjoying the traditional holiday gathering have been...
MENTAL HEALTH
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
The Voice

evnts

Free showing of film 'Elf' December 10 at Wesley in Aurora. Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May Street in Aurora, will show the comedy film "Elf" at a family Christmas and movie night. The event will open at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. The public is invited. Admission, parking, and refreshments, are free. In addition to the movie, activities will...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Tom Harcus

Reader’s Commentary: Gratitude for not missing Christmas. By Tom HarcusAurora, Ill. Most will miss Christmas this year! As crazy as it might sound, most will miss Christmas. Some time ago I read an article that published the responses from its readers regarding the true meaning of Christmas. Readers offered their definitive and very wide range of thoughts....
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Putting Jesus into today’s world an interesting setting

The Christmas story of a baby born in a manger is a familiar one. The Roman Empire, a police state in its own right, had ordered that a census be conducted. Joseph and his pregnant wife, Mary, traveled to the little town of Bethlehem so that they could be counted. There was no room for the couple at any of the inns. They stayed in a stable (a barn), where Mary gave birth to a baby boy, Jesus. Warned that the government planned to kill the baby, Jesus’ family fled with him to Egypt until it was safe to return to their native land.
RELIGION
TheConversationCanada

From scribe to choir to being repurposed over generations, medieval Christian chant book fragments reveal stories

Medieval chant books and the parchment they were made of were designed to last a long time — so long, that pages of them can outlast the book itself. Across medieval Europe, monks and nuns and clergy in city cathedrals sang daily chants in communal forms of timed and sung prayer still practised by some Christians today. Fragments of chant books travel across time and space, ending up at antique stores, tucked away in attics or even made into book covers. Our research collects images of these scattered and fragmented pages of chant and creates inventories of their contents,...
RELIGION
The Voice

Zonta Club of Aurora

Reader's Voice: Zonta Club campaign: No violence. December 3, 2021Dear editor; The Zonta Club of Aurora asks you to join us and say, "No To Violence Against Women" during our annual campaign, November 25 through December 10. The Zonta Club of Aurora undertakes many service projects in keeping with Zonta International's mission of advancing the status of...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Book on The 1619 Project provides connecting depth

The previous part is at thevoice.us/the-1619-project-creates-startling-reactions. The 1619 Project: a New Origin Story by Nikole Hannah Jones, editor, recently was examined in Kirkus Reviews, which reviews books. The first two parts set up part three which is a dialogue between Karen Long, manager of the Anisfield Wolf Book Awards and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Voice

December 13, 2021

Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley food fundraiser Dec. 16. The Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley will be host to a fundraising partnership with Katerina's Authentic Greek Cuisine of Batavia 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Meals will cost $16.99 and include one entree and one dessert. Each meal ordered will contribute $3 to JFI. Entree choices are gyro...
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

