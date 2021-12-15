Reader’s Voice: Shift from fanstasyworld needed

I attended the December 8 Meinders Community Library Board meeting. One of the questions addressed to the Library Board was why the planned and approved security upgrade to the doors at the School/Library connection has not been done along with other school construction. The answer from the school board representative was the nebulous “supply chain issues.” I question how the library doors, initially part of the selling point for the referendum and theoretically in the building plans, came up against supply chain issues, but the new weight room door (built after the fact and never a referendum item because it didn’t have enough support to make the ballot) was easily managed. School Board members keep repeating the concern for the safety and security of the students as the reason for the lawsuit, but this is not supported by their actions.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO