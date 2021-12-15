ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Reader’s Voice: Shift from fanstasyworld needed

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 6 days ago

I am a white, American, Christian who spent many years in the Evangelical community. I no longer can be complicit by not speaking out how this form of Christianity has turned in ways I cannot accept, or see God’s hand in it. The spiritual, the charismatic, in many places has turned...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
The Weekly Challenger

Dear Reader: God is Not Removed – The Power of His Voice

I’m not sure how my words will find you when you read them, but I pray that they find you well and bring you hope and perspective. “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. The earth was formless and empty, and darkness covered the deep waters. And the Spirit of God was hovering over the surface of the waters. Then God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light. And God saw that the light was good. Then he separated the light from the darkness. God called the light ‘day’ and the darkness ‘night.’ And evening passed and morning came, marking the first day” (Genesis 1:1-5 NLT).
RELIGION
Duxbury Clipper

Reader’s View: Jesus had a different opinion

As a lifelong resident and Christian who grew up at Holy Family Church, I assure you Mr. Madden, Jesus would disagree with you. “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.”
DUXBURY, MA
The Voice

Charitable, giving, joyous, even honesty, in politics

Words affiliated with the Christmas holidays. Words all of us should take seriously, understand, and purposefully put into action. There is an unbroken link, in a larger sense, in our country. Each person can enact good thoughts and good actions to be helpful. In a political realm, it would be...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Donald Trump
The Voice

Reader’s Commentary: Gratitude for not missing Christmas

As crazy as it might sound, most will miss Christmas. Some time ago I read an article that published the responses from its readers regarding the true meaning of Christmas. Readers offered their definitive and very wide range of thoughts. It included everything from family sentiments, care for their fellow man, to an occasion for unbridled pleasure. There was no mention of Jesus and His influence on mankind. My proposition is they missed it! Although many look forward to Christmas 2021 with high hopes, it will be missed by most! The question for you, the reader is, will you miss Christmas this year?
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Putting Jesus into today’s world an interesting setting

The Christmas story of a baby born in a manger is a familiar one. The Roman Empire, a police state in its own right, had ordered that a census be conducted. Joseph and his pregnant wife, Mary, traveled to the little town of Bethlehem so that they could be counted. There was no room for the couple at any of the inns. They stayed in a stable (a barn), where Mary gave birth to a baby boy, Jesus. Warned that the government planned to kill the baby, Jesus’ family fled with him to Egypt until it was safe to return to their native land.
RELIGION
pipestonestar.com

Letter from our readers: Stop the fear narrative

I attended the December 8 Meinders Community Library Board meeting. One of the questions addressed to the Library Board was why the planned and approved security upgrade to the doors at the School/Library connection has not been done along with other school construction. The answer from the school board representative was the nebulous “supply chain issues.” I question how the library doors, initially part of the selling point for the referendum and theoretically in the building plans, came up against supply chain issues, but the new weight room door (built after the fact and never a referendum item because it didn’t have enough support to make the ballot) was easily managed. School Board members keep repeating the concern for the safety and security of the students as the reason for the lawsuit, but this is not supported by their actions.
PIPESTONE, MN
The Independent

Texas pastor says sorry after video in church shows congregation chanting ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’

The pastor of a church in San Antonio, Texas, has apologised after a video of his congregants chanting “Let’s go Brandon” — a slogan intended to insult US president Joe Biden — went viral on social media. The slogan is a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at a NASCAR race in October.Videos from the “ReAwaken America” event at the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio earlier this month showed people chanting the slogan, and cheering and clapping along as someone from the state led the audience. Donald Trump ally Michael Flynn was...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Child Abuse#American#Evangelical#Christians#Native Americans#Church#Gospel
Esquire

All Praise to Our Glorious Leader for His Current Vaccine Message

Whether or not Omicron turns out to be the Doomsday Variant, the United States will continue to reap the whirlwind for its poor vaccination rate this winter. Data from the United Kingdom and the United States through previous waves suggest a "decoupling" of case rates and death rates thanks to vaccines and, to some extent, natural immunity from prior infections. That is to say, there are waves of infections that yield, on average, milder illness. We can expect that to continue, particularly if people come around to getting their boosters, but a whole lot of folks out there aren't vaccinated at all. They are significantly more likely to contract the virus, spread it, get hospitalized—putting further strain on a healthcare system at the brink after going-on-two years of this—and die.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

The Document Behind Our Worth

Through all our triumphs, heartaches, blood and tears,. It has been front and center through every spell. But that is where a basic danger lies. It succinctly makes Liberty its call. Which we, the people must value, if wise. But Liberty cannot be doled by force;. It’s something we, the...
WORTH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
wrtv.com

'America's most racist town' works to erase stains of hatred

A man kneels next to Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Harrison, Arkansas’ downtown business district. In his right hand, he has a painting easel as he uses his left hand to carefully paint the word “Tunica” between two bricks on the side of the building. The man paints...
HARRISON, AR
skeptic.com

Jason Hill on What White Americans Owe Black People

In this conversation with Jason Hill based on his book What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression, Shermer probes the philosopher on the arguments for and against reparations. In this provocative and highly original work, philosophy professor Jason Hill explores multiple dimensions of...
SOCIETY
thewestsidegazette.com

The Safe Negro Strikes Again: Winsome Sears Bashes Critical Race Theory For White Conservative Applause

Virginia’s new lieutenant governor-elect is not opposed to Black history being taught in general, so long as it’s taught in a way that doesn’t make the whites feel bad. During an interview with CNN on Sunday, Sears came through with a picture-perfect example of what makes her a white nationalist sockpuppet as she decried Critical Race Theory while obfuscating what it actually is.
SOCIETY
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
POTUS
Fox News

Judge Jeanine has a 'Christmas Carol' message for Nancy Pelosi

Judge Jeanine Pirro had her own "Christmas Carol" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday during "Justice with Judge Jeanine," listing three "ghosts" visiting the lawmaker this holiday season. JEANINE PIRRO: The question for Ebenezer Scrooge — here, our own Nancy Pelosi — is whether redemption is even available to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene uses racial slur in Turning Point USA address

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene used a racial slur to refer to Asian people while describing the attendees at Turning Point USA’s national conference during her speech over the weekend.The Georgia Republican was speaking on Sunday at the conservative youth group’s four-day conference in Phoenix, Arizona, and remarked on the diversity she saw in the crowd while milling about with attendees at the event.“[W]hen I walked in yesterday, I was like, 'What kind of people come here?’ So I'm walking around and seeing some good people and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people,” said the congresswoman.After...
POLITICS
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy