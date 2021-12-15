ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Notable Heroes in Health Care: COR Wellness

Biz Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber of years working in your current industry: 1. COR Wellness chief executive officer Jerry Curtin has spent his career working to understand the essence of employee performance at GE, Eaton, Standard Process and now...

biztimes.com

FingerLakes1.com

Upstate health care system in “collapse”

An official with one upstate New York ambulance service says we’re witnessing what he calls “a collapse of the health care system in this part of the state. CNY Central reports winter weather had first responders out in force Thursday, but what was new was overwhelmed and understaffed emergency rooms. Jason Casanova with NAVAC Ambulance in North Syracuse said their crews are under stress because of the lack of beds in area hospitals. The state Health Department says as of earlier this week, 92% of Syracuse hospital beds were in use.
SYRACUSE, NY
psychologytoday.com

Polarization and the Health Care Delivery Crisis

Health care delivery might seem of interest only to economic bean counters, but opinion has become irreconcilably polarized. We can understand that polarization in terms of the greater social and political polarization that plagues us. The healthcare delivery crisis confronts us with the fact of real economic limits. In the...
HEALTH SERVICES
riverdalepress.com

Health care quite profitable

Wall Street is heavily investing in parts of the “health sector.”. My investment recommendation? Sell health insurance. It’s an easy sell to a huge market. Catastrophic accidents and illnesses can wipe out a lifetime of investment, so everyone wants it. And they’ll pay hefty premiums because they worry about their personal risk.
HEALTH
GlobeSt.com

Health and Wellness Are Encouraging a Return to the Office

People are returning to the office. In fact, Chuck Schreiber, CEO and co-founder at KBS, says that it isn’t a question of “if there will be a return,” but rather how office spaces will evolve once people do. One way that offices are already changing is in health and wellness amenities. Features like corporate gardens, outdoor areas and water features became incredibly popular during the pandemic, and it is helping to get employees comfortable with the return.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
texasborderbusiness.com

FREE Health and Wellness Fairs for the public

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – UT Health RGV’s Area Health Education Centers, known as AHECs, will offer free healthcare screenings to the community from Dec. 9-14, as part of its health and wellness fairs. UT Health RGV is the clinical arm of the UTRGV School of Medicine, and...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Post Register

Sandra Woolstenhulme named Rural Health Hero

Nurse practitioner Sandra Woolstenhulme was recognized as an Idaho Rural Health Hero last month for her dedication to the health of the Teton Valley community. The 2021 award, presented by the Idaho Rural Health Organization, was given to seven health care providers, educators, administrators, and advocates who have demonstrated outstanding service to rural communities.
TETON, ID
HIT Consultant

AdhereHealth Partners with Digital In-Home Care Provider, Hero

– Partnership enables AdhereHealth to deploy Hero’s digital in-home care platform to simplify complex medication routines, improve patient safety and optimize value-based care. AdhereHealth, a healthcare technology leader in medication adherence insights and health outcomes, has entered into a strategic partnership with Hero, the market leader in digital in-home...
HEALTH
Mount Vernon News

Population health at KCH: Caring for the community

Knox Community Hospital has programs to make sure patients get the care they need when they are in the hospital and after they leave. One program for Medicare patients is called Transitional Care Management, Deborah Priest, a registered nurse who directs the hospital’s Population Health programs, told the Mount Vernon News.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
KYTV

Live, Life, Well: Navigating the mental health Care system

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Surgeon General recently issued an advisory on what he calls a youth mental health crisis. If you’re a parent, trying to navigate the system for the first time, here’s what you should know. First, go online or call your insurance company. Look...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
adelnews.com

Health and Wellness: Heating help is available

If you’re anxious about your financial ability to heat your home this winter, contact New Opportunities to enroll in the LIHEAP energy assistance program. Your family must meet the income guidelines, and the person whose name is on the heating bill must apply. A Health Navigator from Dallas County Health Department can assist you. Email phn@dallascountyiowa.gov or call 515-993-3750.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Kaiser Family Foundation

Americans’ Challenges with Health Care Costs

As the COVID-19 pandemic has dragged on and much of the national health care discussion has focused on hospital capacity, health care worker burnout, COVID-19 vaccination, and other measures to protect public health, the high cost of health care continues to be a burden on U.S. families. As KFF polling has found for many years, health care costs factor into decisions about insurance coverage and care seeking, and rank as a top financial worry. This data note summarizes recent KFF polling on the public’s experiences with health care costs. Main takeaways include:
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Local News

Community celebrates health care heroes in West Chester

WEST CHESTER — Hundreds of children and their families honored first responders and health care heroes last weekend during Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester. Kids and their families were invited to explore ambulance, police and West Chester Fire Department trucks along with construction vehicles...
WEST CHESTER, PA
bleedingheartland.com

Abortion justice is health care justice

Glenn Hurst is a family physician in southwest Iowa and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. In my very first days of private practice, I met a patient with an aggressive form of breast cancer. She was young, in her 30s. She and her husband had two children under the age of 5 and were doing the same struggling most young middle-class Americans do at that point in life. They worried about bills, insurance, saving for big purchases. They were not likely thinking about retirement, and they had no plans for a medical emergency. Now their family was faced with a medical crisis that no one could have predicted.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
myfox28columbus.com

Holiday Health And Wellness Tips

The holidays are here and it is the perfect opportunity to take account of your health and wellness and set yourself up for success. Joining us with some winter wellness tips is a health and wellness expert for The Bountiful Company, Meghan Sowa. Visit Amazon.com to purchase the products.
LIFESTYLE

