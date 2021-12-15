Notable Heroes in Health Care: COR Wellness

Glenn Hurst is a family physician in southwest Iowa and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. In my very first days of private practice, I met a patient with an aggressive form of breast cancer. She was young, in her 30s. She and her husband had two children under the age of 5 and were doing the same struggling most young middle-class Americans do at that point in life. They worried about bills, insurance, saving for big purchases. They were not likely thinking about retirement, and they had no plans for a medical emergency. Now their family was faced with a medical crisis that no one could have predicted.

