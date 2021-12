The adidas Forum, readily re-established in the lifestyle market, is looking ahead to 2022 with some awesome new in-line offerings. This high-top basketball shoe is currently at the forefront of adidas Originals’ most attractive product line thanks to a proper re-introduction and some stand-out releases like this upcoming ’84 Hi that blends sport and luxury with ease. The use of a fleece-like material on the ankle and mid-panel brings us back to the original “athleisure” look from decades ago, but the deconstructed tongue and golden embroidered trefoil suggest an elevated look.

