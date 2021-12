Queen's Quest 5: Symphony of Death, a game published by Artifex Mundi, launched today and is free on the Xbox store. It also appears to be a quick completion. Previous entries into the Queen's Quest series have all been paid-for games, but it appears that publisher Artifex Mundi is taking a different approach this time around and has made Queen's Quest 5 free to play. It looks to be the same as the previous games (and pretty much every other Artifex Mundi title) in that it's your standard point-and-click puzzle adventure. However, with this one being free to play, there are microtransactions available. These come in the form of hints that will give you a quick pointer if you're stuck on a level or allow you to skip a minigame. Luckily, these aren't needed to complete the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO