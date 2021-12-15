ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Blinken Calls Out China for 'Aggressive Actions'

By Cindy Saine
Voice of America
 6 days ago

During a speech in Jakarta, Indonesia, U.S. Secretary...

www.voanews.com

americanmilitarynews.com

China says it doesn’t fear fight with US

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China is open to cooperation with the U.S. but is also prepared for and unafraid of a confrontation with the U.S. During remarks about China’s diplomatic posture towards the world, Wang said, “China’s attitude is consistent and clear-cut: dialogue may be conducted, but it should be based on equality; cooperation is welcome, but it should be for mutual benefit,” adding, “Competition may exist, but it should be healthy in nature; confrontation, which China does not fear, will be met in kind.”
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#State#Voa
Reuters

U.S. names Tibet coordinator, drawing warning from China

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday named Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya as special coordinator for Tibet, drawing warnings from China to stay out of its internal affairs. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Zeya, who is responsible for democracy and human rights, would...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

China responds to attempts to divide Russia from Beijing

China's close relations with Russia will not weaken, and the two countries will always remain friends, even if there are changes in the international geopolitical situation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Wang's comments come less than a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video conference...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

US warns of China ‘aggression’ after more live-fire exercises in South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Chinese military has been holding more live-fire drills in the contested South China Sea this week, state media reported, while accusing the United States of “saber-rattling and making provocations.”. The military exercises come as...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

‘Ulcer’ Strategy: How the U.S. Could Wage War on China

David Berger wants to give Xi Jinping an ulcer. Early this month the U.S. Marine Corps commandant signed out the “Concept for Stand-in Forces,” a strategic directive that outlines how small marine units will operate along Asia’s first island chain in concert with the U.S. Navy fleet to make things tough on China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) during a conflict in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, or South China Sea.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Taiwan's 'SEALs' would be on the frontline of a war with China. Here's how they'd try to hold off an invasion.

China has ramped up its pressure on Taiwan, vowing to reabsorb what it views as a breakaway province. If China did invade, Taiwan would be facing a technologically and numerically superior military. Taiwan's special-operations units, especially the 101st Amphibious Reconnaissance Battalion, would be on the frontline. The Chinese military ramped...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone

Beijing [China], December 21 (ANI): A Chinese military plane flew into Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday. A single People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Paragould Daily Press

China's past suggests its future actions

As tensions escalate in the Strait of Taiwan, many fear war between Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China. Such a war, they fear, could drag the United States into the fighting. But is war what Beijing really wants? I think Communist China, having been China long before it...
CHINA
Voice of America

US, Western Allies Express ‘Grave Concern’ Over Hong Kong Vote

The United States and four other Western countries expressed “grave concern” Monday about the “erosion of democratic elements” in Hong Kong as pro-Beijing candidates swept to victory in the city’s legislative elections after laws were changed to favor China’s Communist Party loyalists. “Actions that...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

How COVID-19 upended Blinken's diplomatic mission

U.S. Air Force Special Air Mission 50601 departed from Joint Base Andrews on the night of Dec. 9 with an ambitious journey ahead — an eight-day, around-the-world trip with America s top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken But the diplomatic mission to Britain, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand would soon be upended by the global surge in coronavirus cases. At least three members of the traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 and forced the abrupt cancellation of the last stop and a frantic re-calculation of the remaining itinerary.The Air Force confirmed on Saturday that at least two members of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

