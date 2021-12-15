ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington state Sen. Ann Rivers changes course, plans to continue in politics

By Troy Brynelson - OPB
 6 days ago

State Sen. Ann Rivers reverses her decision to resign from her seat

One of Washington’s lawmakers who represents much of North Clark County won’t step down from her role as initially planned. In a social media post on Dec. 14, state Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, announced she has reconsidered her resignation from her position. In October, Rivers stated she would step down from the seat after she accepted a job as community development director for the city of Longview.
Republican Sen. Ann Rivers reverses retirement plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Republican Sen. Ann Rivers said Tuesday she no longer plans to resign from the Legislature after the end of the next legislative session. Rivers, of La Center, had announced her retirement in October to become the community development director for the city of Longview.
