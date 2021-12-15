ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Slash Confirms Guns N’ Roses Will Release 30th Anniversary ‘Use Your Illusion’ Box Set

By Lauryn Schaffner
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although the 30th anniversary of Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion I and II already passed, Slash has confirmed that the band will be releasing some kind of box set to commemorate the milestone. "It got delayed by the pandemic but it is coming out, I think this summer....

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Slash Says ‘Use Your Illusion’ Box Is Coming This Summer

There's good news for anyone who was crestfallen when the 30th anniversary of Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion albums came and went without any announcement of a deluxe reissue: Slash says a belated box set should arrive this summer. "It got delayed by the pandemic but it is coming...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

GUNS N' ROSES Plotting A Use Your Illusion Deluxe Reissue For Next Summer

Guns N' Roses is planning a deluxe reissue of their 1991 albums Use Your Illusion I & II for next summer. In an interview with Biff Bam Pop!, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash revealed the reissue got delayed by the pandemic but is still in the works. Plus, who knows? Maybe we'll get some rare material on the reissue like we did on Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded in 2018.
ROCK MUSIC
river1037.com

Guns N’ Roses announce rescheduled Mexico tour dates for Fall 2022

Guns N’ Roses announced the rescheduled dates for their postponed tour of Mexico that was originally scheduled for October of this year, but is now taking place in October of 2022. A statement from the band read: “Guns N’ Roses will be coming to Mexico! Don’t miss your chance...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
antiMUSIC

Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song 2021 In Review

Illumination Road earned a top 21 story from April 2021 when they released a music video for their song "The Modern World", which was coproduced Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver icon Matt Sorum and the video was filmed at Escape Studios in Pioneertown, CA. Chad Shlosser explained the background of the...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Nick Murphy Confirms New Album Take In The Roses For December 10 Release

This Friday, Dec. 10, Nick Murphy (also known as Chet Faker) is releasing his newest album Take In The Roses via Detail Records and BMG. The LP is his first with a band made up of Nick Kinsey, Jake Falby, Tim Lappin and Tim Mislock, allowing the piece to be credited to Nick Murphy & The Program. In anticipation of the album, the artist shared a 30-second teaser that is edited to appear as if it was recorded on a film camera, showing scenes of rural landscapes with a somber acoustic track behind it.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
audioinkradio.com

Guns N’ Roses Didn’t Plan on a Lengthy Reunion Tour, Slash Says

Guns N’ Roses’ Not in This Lifetime reunion tour earned the band millions, but as Slash explains, the tour almost didn’t happen. For years, founding Guns N’ Roses members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash said they would never perform together ever again. They insisted that their bridges were burned and there was no turning back. Then, of course, they somehow patched things up enough to hit the road on what would be one of the best-selling tours of all time, their Not in This Lifetime tour, and the rest is rock history.
MUSIC
95 Rock KKNN

Metallica Play First 40th-Anniversary Concert: Set List, Videos

Metallica hit the stage at San Francisco's Chase Center last night for their first of two livestreamed 40th-anniversary concerts. You can see the full set list and videos from the show below. The metal veterans took fans on a chronological tour through their entire discography, playing at least one song...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Set#Roses#Ritz#Gn#Colorado Cold Cases
PopMatters

40th Anniversary Deluxe Editions Reinforce the Pretenders’ Place in Rock History

For several years now, I’ve been on what feels like a one-woman mission to keep the Pretenders flag flying. Despite continuing to release solid albums and playing live, the band isn’t getting the respect they are due. Sure, they’ve received many accolades over their 40-year career, ones that any group would be happy to have: The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. Rolling Stone lists their first LP, Pretenders, as the #13 Best Debut Album of All Time, the 20th Best Album of the ’80s, and it occupies the 155th spot on the magazine’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time (2012 version). Chrissie Hynde was number 7 on VH1’s 1999 series “100 Greatest Women in Rock and Roll“, and number 63 on Rolling Stone’s “Greatest Songwriters of All Time.” And yet.
ROCK MUSIC
95 Rock KKNN

Evanescence’s Cover of the Beatles’ ‘Across the Universe’ is Finally Available to Stream

Evanescence have digitally released a cover of The Beatles' iconic track "Across the Universe" from the album Let it Be. You can listen to their rendition of the song below. Evanescence first performed "Across the Universe" in 2018 on the Synthesis World Tour. They added the studio recording of the cover to the deluxe version of their latest LP, The Bitter Truth. Now, it's available across all streaming platforms in the form of a single.
MUSIC
95 Rock KKNN

How Corrosion of Conformity ‘Circled the Globe’ With Metallica

After the worldwide success Metallica enjoyed with the Black Album, the band took a break to record new music (while still playing gigs in the midst of that whole process). Once they began their own proper headlining run in support of 1996's Load, it was Corrosion of Conformity who "circled the globe" in the coveted opening slot.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Who Attacked Drakeo the Ruler? Rapper Stabbed in the Neck at 'Once Upon A Time In LA' Concert

Once Upon A Time In Los Angels music festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park turned violent after rapper Dakeo the Ruler was reportedly stabbed in the neck. The unfortunate event led the organizers to cancel the show. The rapper was attacked in the area behind the stage around 9 pm on Saturday. The rapper was rushed to hospital in critical condition, PEOPLE reporter Tomas Mier informed in a tweet.
MUSIC
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy