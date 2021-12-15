Slash Confirms Guns N’ Roses Will Release 30th Anniversary ‘Use Your Illusion’ Box Set

For several years now, I’ve been on what feels like a one-woman mission to keep the Pretenders flag flying. Despite continuing to release solid albums and playing live, the band isn’t getting the respect they are due. Sure, they’ve received many accolades over their 40-year career, ones that any group would be happy to have: The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. Rolling Stone lists their first LP, Pretenders, as the #13 Best Debut Album of All Time, the 20th Best Album of the ’80s, and it occupies the 155th spot on the magazine’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time (2012 version). Chrissie Hynde was number 7 on VH1’s 1999 series “100 Greatest Women in Rock and Roll“, and number 63 on Rolling Stone’s “Greatest Songwriters of All Time.” And yet.

