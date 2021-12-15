ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Trucking industry prepares for Wednesday's windy weather

By Gillian Brooks
cbs2iowa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimilar to many, Iowa's trucking industry has been monitoring the forecast for Wednesday's wind storm. According to the Iowa Motors Truck Association drivers will still be on the road Wednesday. However, drivers with a...

wnypapers.com

Times Beach Nature Preserve closed following last weekend's windy weather

Seiche event does significant damage, creates safety concerns on preserve’s trails. √ $500,000 Coastal Resiliency Study funded by Dormitory Authority of the State of New York State planned to better protect site from future damage. The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry announced the closure of the...
KAAL-TV

Windy Weather Ahead

I know the word "wind" may cause some people to have flashbacks to last week, but they are not going to be anything like what we saw Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Wind speeds have picked up ahead of a cold front that will be moving through in the next 8-12 hours. These winds will pick back up (to a lesser extent) after the cold front passes. As the pressure increases, air will start to sink; this sinking air will cause an uptick in the wind speeds behind the cold front. The cycle will repeat itself on Tuesday when another cold front comes through. Winds will also shift from south and southwest to northwest between Sunday night and Monday morning, which will make the wind chill feel that much more impactful.
fox42kptm.com

Where to take your tree debris after Wednesday's windy storm

BELLEVUE, Neb (FOX 42 KPTM) — The cities of Bellevue and Council Bluffs are opening up tree debris drop-off sites so people can dump any debris after Wednesday's storms. Wind gusts reached higher than 70 miles per hour at times. It left trees on homes, cars, and blocking streets.
State
Iowa State
9&10 News

9&10 News and Weather Teams Recap Windy Thursday

Strong winds are still blustering across northern Michigan, causing damage in some spots and knocking out power for thousands of Consumer’s Energy customers. The lakeshore took the brunt of the blowing. Waves crashed against the breakwall in Ludington earlier Thursday, with seven to 12-foot waves reported. Mason County didn’t...
LUDINGTON, MI
manchesterinklink.com

Friday’s weather: Sunny, windy and mild with a high of 51

Today: Sunny, windy & mild. High 51 Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy & colder Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10+ mph. Saturday: Cloudy with snow developing by noon (1-2″). High 35 Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Saturday night: Periods of snow (4-8″). Low 28 Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
KOMU

Windy weather brings Christmas efforts to a halt

COLUMBIA - Columbia is experiencing the warmest Dec. 15 on record since 1890, along with strong winds. Officials warn these winds are strong enough to displace holiday decorations. The Awesome Inflatables house, located in Columbia, has a yard filled with Christmas decorations, but these fun inflatables do not favor this...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc57.com

Windy Wednesday night, falling temperatures Thursday

Tonight: Windy!!! Wind gusts could top 50 mph overnight. The wind peaking just after midnight. Rain arrives with the cold front, around 6:00 a.m. Temperatures fall from 60, and the wind gradually calms through the day. Chilly but seasonably cold weather return. Temperatures fall into the 30s by the end...
cbs2iowa.com

Permitted oversized loads prohibited into Thursday morning

Permitted oversized loads are prohibited from traveling on Iowa roads until 7am on Thursday, December 16th. This safety precaution is in effect due to forecasted high winds with speeds up to 70 mph. For the latest on travel restrictions go to 5111ia.org.
St. Joseph Post

KHP worked over 70 accidents on windy Wednesday

TOPEKA — Three people died in motor vehicle accidents Wednesday as a powerful storm system swept across Kansas with hurricane-force wind gusts. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Troopers worked 51 non injury accidents across the state Wednesday and 20 injury accidents. In addition, the patrol assisted on the scene...
Daily Record

Rolling I-70 closures expected throughout Wednesday due to snow, winds

The Colorado State Patrol closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Vail to Silverthorne due to poor conditions Wednesday morning for a brief time and they say to expect rolling closures throughout the day because of the weather. There are currently no closures on the highway. For the latest information...
9&10 News

Benzie County Central Dispatch Prepared For Windy Wednesday Night

A high wind warning and lakeshore flood warning was issued for Benzie County Wednesday night, and winds are expected to intensify as the night goes on. But, Benzie County Central Dispatch is ready for any situation these winds might create. “We try to make sure we keep our phone lines...
cbs2iowa.com

Damage, wind reports across Iowa from Wednesday's storm

A strong line of thunderstorms pushed across Iowa Wednesday afternoon and evening causing power outages and damage. The top reported wind gust in Iowa was 88 mph in Audubon. Here's a look at other reports:. Johnston: 80 mph. Dallas Center: 80 mph. Lamoni: 77 mph. Guthrie Center: 73 mph. Des...
The Oakland Press

Warm but windy weather in store today for southeast Michigan

Today might be a good day to hang onto your hat. And anything you may be carrying outdoors. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 4 a.m. through 4 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 16. According to the advisory, southwest winds of 20-25 mph, will veer westerly with...
1011now.com

WINDY WEDNESDAY: View slideshow of storm damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fences, playhouses and old trees weren’t a match for the strong winds that blew through Lincoln Wednesday afternoon. View the slideshow of viewer submitted photos. Share your photos and videos with us using the green ADD MEDIA button below. We may use them on air...
LINCOLN, NE

