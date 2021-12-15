Trucking industry prepares for Wednesday's windy weather

I know the word "wind" may cause some people to have flashbacks to last week, but they are not going to be anything like what we saw Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Wind speeds have picked up ahead of a cold front that will be moving through in the next 8-12 hours. These winds will pick back up (to a lesser extent) after the cold front passes. As the pressure increases, air will start to sink; this sinking air will cause an uptick in the wind speeds behind the cold front. The cycle will repeat itself on Tuesday when another cold front comes through. Winds will also shift from south and southwest to northwest between Sunday night and Monday morning, which will make the wind chill feel that much more impactful.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO