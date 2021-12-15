Neiman Marcus is said to consider splitting into three companies

Nordstrom might be the next department store to spin off a segment of its business. The retailer has just hired consulting group AlixPartners to help it navigate a potential spin off for its Nordstrom Rack business, Bloomberg reported. The move comes as other department stores like Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Neiman Marcus reportedly consider similar splits. Macy’s Inc. is also working with AlixPartners as it considers next steps for its digital business. In a call with investors in November, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said that AlixPartners will serve as an “objective third-party firm to really pressure test all of our analysis” in regards...

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO