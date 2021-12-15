ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Unemployment Claimants Continue To Struggle, Question Gov. Polis, CDLE Priorities

By Kati Weis
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Everett Wilson says it weren’t for being able to live his daughter, he would be homeless. Prior to reaching out to CBS4, he hadn’t been receiving unemployment payments since January.

“Frustrating… it was like I was constantly jumping through hoops, you know? Trying to get somewhere, and it just wasn’t going anywhere,” Wilson said.

Wilson lost his job in the event rental business during the pandemic. He was getting some unemployment payments in 2020, but the money stopped coming in January this year, and he couldn’t get answer why, despite calling the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment customer service line regularly.

(credit: CBS)

Asked how many times he called, he said, “oh, I lost count after 100.”

Days after CBS4 inquired about his case, the CDLE started paying him the money he was owed. The CDLE said he was one of more than 1,000 people tied up in fraud holds that fraud investigators are reviewing manually. The CDLE said an issue with a typo in his birthday caused the hold.

As CBS4 reported last week , the department is suffering staff issues – like many industries across the state – and does not have a timeline on when all of those hold investigations will be completed.

His story echoes those of dozens of people we’ve interviewed over the last 21 months.

READ MORE: Colorado Unemployment Resources Were ‘Tapped Out’ At Start Of Pandemic, Internal Emails Show

Now, a state audit is finding last year, when the department received 11 million calls for help, 95% of callers couldn’t get through.

But some claimants have also tried the head of the state.

“I tried calling the governor’s office, and got hung up on three times,” Wilson recalled.

Wilson believes Gov. Jared Polis should speak to his constituents about why people like him have been allowed to suffer for 21 months.

“He should take care of his state, and be forthcoming about what’s going on,” Wilson said.

So, for the second time this year, CBS4 asked Polis for an interview to talk about the problems people continue to have with the unemployment system, but he declined, and offered the following statement:

“We appreciate this work shedding a light on the struggles of many Coloradans facing unemployment and hope that it results in positive federal reforms. The Governor has nothing but empathy for those who have suffered pandemic-induced unemployment. The state has strived to strike the right balance between preventing waste and fraud and ensuring unemployed Coloradans got their benefits. While Colorado has used every tool at our disposal to only give benefits to eligible people we did not have a free hand in designing these programs as the program design is mandated at the federal level and the state must implement that’s federal requirements including much of, if not all of the paperwork.”

The governor’s office also pointed out the CDLE has conducted several interviews with CBS4. See the latest CDLE interview with CBS4 here .

The CDLE says the governor’s office has been supportive of the department, and department funding isn’t the issue with the its struggles, but rather the actual hiring.

“Like all other employers, we are struggling to get people to apply to fill our roles, and we had an immediate loss of staffing after the expiration of the merit staffing waiver on 9/7. Without that we could not keep any of our contractors on except in the call center,” a CDLE spokesperson wrote to CBS4. “We are not pursuing any additional state resources at this time, and are monitoring the federal level for resourcing.”

A spokesperson for the CDLE says the department is currently reviewing a number of methods to incentivize and increase staffing at the department that could help with claimant reviews.

Wilson says he’ll believe it when he sees it, adding, “they’re just not doing what they should be doing.”

CBS Denver

Omicron In Colorado: 5 Cases Of Variant Confirmed, Evidence Of Community Spread Discovered

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis said on Thursday that there are now five confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Colorado. He led a news conference in Aurora in the morning and said health officials have identified community spread of the variant. Polis was joined by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman at the Aurora Municipal Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic site, one of nine community vaccination clinics in the state where no appointment is necessary to get a vaccine. He said it’s vital that people get COVID boosters to get protection against omicron. “There is increased urgency to get the third vaccine,...
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Colorado unemployment rate falls for fifth consecutive month

Colorado's unemployment rate fell in November for a fifth consecutive month , the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday. The state's 5.1% jobless rate last month was down from 5.4% in October; it has dropped a full percentage point since July as 30,000 more people held jobs in November than did four months earlier. Colorado's unemployment rate in November was the lowest since it was 4.7% in March 2020, just as the pandemic was starting to grip the state, but remains more than double the 2.5% rate it reached in late 2019 before the pandemic.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Reason.com

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis: No More Mask Mandates Because 'the Emergency Is Over'

It's over, says Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. In a lengthy interview with Colorado Public Radio, the Democratic governor says the "medical emergency" phase of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. With vaccines readily available to anyone who wants one, Polis says it is time for public health officials to step aside and let individuals make their own decisions about masks. Even with the emergence of the new omicron variant, Polis is refusing to reimplement a statewide mask mandate.
star967.net

Illinois Asks Federal Gov. To Freeze Interest On Unemployment Loans

Illinois is among eight states asking the federal government to reinstate a freeze on interest on money they borrowed to pay unemployment benefits early in the pandemic. Illinois owes nearly four-point-five-billion-dollars to the federal unemployment trust fund. As of last Friday, the state owed almost 20-million-dollars in interest. Comptroller Susana Mendoza says taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for interest just because the pandemic is lasting longer than projected.
CBS Denver

Report: More Than Half Of Colorado Educators In State Union Considering Changing Careers

(CBS4) – Colorado’s public education system is in crisis. That’s according to the Colorado Department of Education report released on Tuesday by Colorado’s largest union for teachers and support staff. Across Colorado, schools are operating with less staff, more pressure and flat funding and have been for some time. (credit: CBS) “It’s things like that that we believe are leading to 67% of people saying they are considering leaving the profession,” Aime Baca-Oehlert said. Baca-Oehlert is the President of the Colorado Education Association, the state’s largest union for teachers and support staff. She says that was a major red flag from their annual State...
stateofreform.com

Gov. Polis provides update on state’s COVID-19 response & efforts to scale vaccine clinics for booster doses

[On Tuesday], Governor Jared Polis provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and efforts to scale clinics to make more first and second and booster doses available to Coloradans. Governor Polis was joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Herlihy who discussed the omicron variant of concern (B.1.1.529) and the latest case trends.
cpr.org

Polis signals Colorado will improve the resources given to wildfire investigations

Gov. Jared Polis said the state needs to do more to improve wildfire investigations and data collection. “I think we have to have a real conversation about what resources are needed,” said Polis, in an interview recorded Thursday with CPR News’ Colorado Matters. “Given the numbers of fires we're having and the increased incidence at both the local level and the state level to hold people accountable.”
