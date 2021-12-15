ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConceived by John Mauceri, this new work is a re-imagination of Tchaikovsky’s holiday favorite,...

video.wttw.com

Comments / 1

Related
wwnytv.com

Bolshoi Ballet Presents The Nutcracker

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) On Christmas eve, Marie and her the whole family are gathered around the tree in celebration of the holiday. She receives a magical gift from her godfather Drosselmeyer and soon enough this Christmas eve will take an unexpected turn for her. Marie’s new doll comes alive and carries her into a whirlwind adventure. The exceptional score by Tchaikovsky, brought to life by the legendary Bolshoi Ballet dancers in The Nutcracker, will captivate the hearts of the whole family. Experience this holiday classic through the eyes of Marie and her Nutcracker Prince on the big screen as they travel on a magical journey of their dreams.
WATERTOWN, NY
princewilliamtimes.com

The Nutcracker returns for the holidays

In what has become a local holiday tradition, the Manassas Ballet Theatre will bring “The Nutcracker” back to the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s stage for a series of performances from Dec. 16 to 23. The shows will feature an international cast of professional company dancers as well as more than...
MANASSAS, VA
scotscoop.com

The Nutcracker ballet season begins

The warmth of the theater shields the cool air of the winter months. The audience takes their seats as the lights dim and classical music fills the space. In the midst of the holiday season, Nutcracker performances open to the public. The Nutcracker tells the story of young Clara as...
PALO ALTO, CA
pbs.org

"The Nutcracker" Across America

Whether you live in New York City or Dallas, "The Nutcracker" is both a cherished holiday experience for families and an important source of financial support for ballet companies everywhere. This season we celebrate the joyful and much-needed return of a holiday classic — one that communities across the country have been waiting for.
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Cumming
freelibrary.org

Picture Book Highlights | The Nutcracker

It’s a well-established tradition at the end of the year that ballet companies everywhere offer performances of The Nutcracker. The Philadelphia Ballet presentation of this seasonal performance is for all ages and a perfect introduction to ballet. Whether you’re going or not, whether you’ve seen it or have yet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pilot.com

Terpsichore Presents 29th ‘Nutcracker’

Terpsichore Dance is slated to present its 29th production of the Christmas classic, “The Nutcracker,” Saturday, Dec. 18. Two performances are scheduled in Owens Auditorium at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Terpsichore Dance Director Kellye Parks says of the upcoming performances,...
THEATER & DANCE
Mount Airy News

‘Nutcracker’ entertains hundreds

This young lady is all smiles with the Nutcracker. A few more youngsters enjoy getting their picture shot with The Nutcracker. The Ballet for Young Audiences performed The Nutcracker for more than 500 fans at The Andy Griffith Playhouse, followed by 750 students from area schools who were bused in to a second show.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Fairfax Times

Creating a winter wonderland in “The Nutcracker”

Witness the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra and Fairfax Ballet Company’s annual performance. This weekend, enjoy the sixth annual collaboration between the renowned Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) and The Fairfax Ballet Company with this year’s production of Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic, “The Nutcracker”. As an annual fixture of...
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
thetahoeweekly.com

“Tahoe Nutcracker” reimagines characters

Like many long-time traditions, “The Nutcracker” has reached a 21st-Century reckoning. In recent years, the most popular and profitable ballet in history has come under public scrutiny for its stereotypical portrayal of various cultures. For this year’s “Tahoe Nutcracker,” Lake Tahoe Dance Collective is making some changes.
THEATER & DANCE
The Oakland Press

Macomb Ballet performs ‘The Nutcracker’

The Macomb Ballet Company, with Artistic Director Amber Megna Michalik and Assistant Directors Sarah Komara and Mary Sherman, presents the holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker,” live this weekend at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts. Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballet takes place on Christmas Eve, when young Clara receives a nutcracker in the form of a soldier, who comes to life and takes her on a magical adventure to a land reined by a Snow Queen where snowflakes dance, and the Land of Sweets. The performance is at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Tickets $20 and up at macombcenter.com.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ithaca.com

'The Nutcracker' returns to State Theatre

ITHACA, NY -- Magical toys, dancing snowflakes and belly dancers, all topped off with visions of sugar plums dancing on the stage! It must be time for the holiday tradition of the Ithaca Ballet’s Nutcracker. This year, the Ithaca Ballet brings The Nutcracker to Ithaca at the State Theatre, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.
ITHACA, NY
Bonner County Daily Bee

'The Jazzy Nutcracker' performances set

Studio 1 Dance Academy will hold its annual performances of “The Jazzy Nutcracker” on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Sandpoint Events Center. A preschool show will be held at 5:30 p.m. and "The Jazzy Nutcracker" show at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Studio 1. Pictured in the center is Willa Wojcik as "Mouse Queen." In the bottom row are Amanda Steiner as Clara, Sophia Rojic and Georgia Dawson. Pictured in the back row are Elliot Kees, "Sugar Plum Fairy;" Alia Rojic as "Drosselmeyer;" Riley Adam, Maddy Coon, and Kaylee Bennett.
SANDPOINT, ID
nwahomepage.com

“The Nutcracker” Presented by The Conservatory

It’s been described as a “community treasure,” The Nutcracker is Northwest Arkansas’ most beloved holiday tradition featuring. The Ballet features a community cast of 151 dance students from The Conservatory and the professional guest artists of NWA Ballet Theatre. Watch as the show’s Artistic Director Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Another chance at 'The Nutcracker' in Daytona

The European School of Performing Arts will present “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Blvd., Daytona Beach. It will be the second weekend of “The Nutcracker” performances at Peabody, although this one will be...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

How to Dress For a Movie Premiere Theme, as Taught by Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith

Want to see the picture-perfect definition of understanding the (fashion) assignment? Look no further than Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. While attending a screening in San Francisco on Saturday, the mother-son duo walked the green carpet dressed to the nines in outfits that were very on-theme for the sci-fi film, which stars Jada as Niobe. Styled by Georgia Medley, Jada wore a red strapless Giambattista Valli gown with a voluminous train and matching stockings, seemingly as a nod to the famous red pill vs. blue pill decision featured in The Matrix franchise. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry and red lace-up Flor de Maria heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy