ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The Virtual Machines Wars: WASM vs. EVM

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EVM is a lightweight virtual machine that is designed to run various smart contracts on the Ethereum network. It is a high-level abstraction built on a native OS to emulate a physical machine. An EVM can emulate the functions that can be done on a physical CPU. WebAssembly (WASM) is a...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
techgenix.com

Removing ghost network adapters in Hyper-V virtual machines

Brien Posey is a freelance technology author and speaker with over two decades of IT experience. Prior to going freelance, Brien was a CIO for a national chain of hospitals and healthcare facilities. He has also served as a network engineer for the United States Department of Defense at Fort Knox. In addition, Brien has worked as a network administrator for some of the largest insurance companies in America. To date, Brien has received Microsoft’s MVP award numerous times in categories including Windows Server, IIS, Exchange Server, and File Systems / Storage. You can visit Brien’s Website at: www.brienposey.com.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

An Introductory Guide to Cloud Orchestration

The cloud computing market is making its way to reach a monumental value of $623B by 2023. Cloud Orchestration mainly focuses on managing the interconnection between various cloud environments to ensure a stable workflow. Cloud automation controls independent works, such as scaling, provisioning infrastructure, monitoring performance, etc. Then, cloud orchestration helps to keep these automated tasks in order and checks if any policy is unmet. Cloud orchestration coordinates many automated activities across various cloud services and optimizes the consolidated workflow.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Install VMware on Linux and Create Your First Virtual Machine

A virtual machine allows you to run a second, fully functional system within your existing environment. Your computer becomes what is known as a host system. Then, any virtual machine you set up will be a guest system. One of the best software solutions for creating virtual machines on Linux...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Machines#Evm#Smart Contracts#Webassembly#Mozilla#Ethereum Virtual Machine#Dapps
HackerNoon

The Machines Are Watching You: Top 10 Computer Vision Applications

Computer vision applications have become ubiquitous nowadays. It’s hard to think of a domain where the ability of computers to “see” what’s going on around them has not yet been leveraged. By delivering process automation and accuracy, computer vision technology is expected to have even greater momentum due to the COVID-19 pandemic as organizations have rushed to adopt automation on a larger scale.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Google
HackerNoon

6 Reasons You Should Transition to PostgreSQL from Oracle

PostgreSQL has been available on the market for more than 25 years. It has grown to be a mature offering for data services. The PostgreSQL database is easy to set up and you’ll find yourself making instances where you wouldn’t have bothered with Oracle. Postgres is a true open source solution, this gives you flexibility and portability. It is similar to Oracle's Oracle database, but there are similarities baked into the product that are all very similar to the system.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

GKE vs. EKS: Comparing Google Kubernetes Engine and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service

Amazon’s AWS is, expectedly, leading the charge controlling more than 60% of the container and Kubernetes market. Amazon seems to be converting many of its EC2 customers to Elastic KuberNETes Service, or EKS, lately. A lot of these customers have also moved to GKE, which is growing the fastest of the three. EKS allocates a larger quota to the number of clusters it allows per region and number of pods per node. Both GKE and EKS are currently running on v1.6 of the open-source open source project. Amazon is adding more features to EKS every day, and there aren't many deal-breaking features it doesn't offer already.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

What the Log4j Incident Means for Open Source and the Entire Internet

This article discusses the log4j incident, why people are worried about the open-source software (OSS) supply chain, and how to work towards fixing it. The Spark: Log4Shell Last week (Dec 9th) a major vulnerability was discovered in an open-source logging project for Java called log4j. The vulnerability called Log4Shell would allow anyone to remotely run arbitrary code if they sent a message in the right format to the server. This is one of the worst attacks your system can be susceptible to and if you are interested in the technical details of the problem, here is an overview. The attack surface of Log4Shell is staggering. Amazon, Apple, Google, and the Apache Server are affected; it can almost not get bigger than this. We will see the real fallout of Log4Shell in the upcoming weeks and months as right now servers worldwide are being scanned and prodded for this vulnerability.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Front-End Development Trends For 2022

There are two sides to website development which we all know front-end and the back-end. The Front-end handles the presentation of a website for end users while a backend handles the relations and connections of servers and features with databases. Front-end plays a major role in a website’s performance and...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Understanding Concurrent Collections in C#

System.NET's System.Collections.Concurrent` is a namespace to work with a multithreaded environment. It provides concurrent addition and removal of items from multiple threads with the `Add` and `Take` methods. Your best choice is steering away from concurrency as much as possible, but when it is not possible, concurrent collections can be handy, even though by no means are they a magic wand.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Single-Chain vs. Multi-Chain Wallets: About Metamask and its Alternatives

MetaMask is one of the wallets that allows users to hold multiple digital assets at the same time. The amount of public chains is increasing every day and users are on the lookout for wallets that can hold all their assets in one place. Multi-chain wallets have been created and the following are some of the MetaMask alternatives you can try today: DeFi, Phantom, XDeFi, XDefi, XRMs, and XCoin98 are all of the best multi-chain wallet options.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How to Deploy ETL and ML Pipelines in the Fastest, Cheapest and Most Flexible Way Possible

An ideal DataOps solution would address the following problems: The pipeline can be broken down into separate steps each having its own dependencies, language version and etc. The pipeline management, like starting up and shutting down the resources has to be automatic, in order to incur only costs per usage. The platform will build a separate environment with all your dependencies from requirements. You choose what server to use to run your applications, big memory, big CPU, GPU, etc. You can add more pipeline steps, by repeating everything from 1 to 5 if you wish to create more complex pipelines.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Lightweight CSS Animations with Figma & Figmotion

How to create lightweight animations in CSS/HTML/SVGs using Figma and Figmotion. Traditionally, creating animations with CSS is, well, a pain. Animations in general are complex in nature and the issue with creating beautiful animations is further complicated by the fact that many UX/UI designers use tools that aren’t typically intended to create animations. This makes it hard for developers to translate an idea from a designer's head to the page.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Decentralizing the Internet, One Metaverse at a Time

The metaverse is simply the internet, evolved. The internet was once something you switched on and off, but our digital lives are now meshed inextricably with our irl selves, which means we should think carefully about the new world we are building. The metaverse is simply the natural evolution of...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

3D Models at City Scale!

This week's paper is about generating city-scale 3D scenes with high-quality details at any scale. It works from satellite view to ground-level with a single model. The model is called CityNeRF and grows from NeRF, which I previously covered on my channel. Watch the video to learn more! The paper is free for use and it takes not even five minutes to set up simply install and import it into your code. It's completely free for personal use and i promise it will be set up in under 5 minutes.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

784
Followers
10K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy