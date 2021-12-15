Four downs: Montana State gearing up to host South Dakota State in FCS semifinals

John Stiegelmeier became South Dakota State’s head coach when Brent Vigen was still a player at North Dakota State.

Now Montana State’s head coach, Vigen is well aware of the Jackrabbits’ success over the years. NDSU and SDSU went back and forth in intense rivalry games, including when Vigen was the Bison’s offensive coordinator.

It’s little surprise to him the No. 8-seeded Bobcats (11-2) are facing unseeded SDSU (11-3) in the FCS semifinals. MSU hosts the game, which is sold out, at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

“The familiarity of just playing in your home stadium, sleeping in your own bed, doing meetings in our own facility on Friday, not having to travel, I think that all does help,” Vigen said. “But it’s still about how we go out and prepare and how we can execute between the lines on Saturday.”

Mellott’s performance ‘validates’ starting nod

Vigen feels Bobcats quarterback Tommy Mellott “no question” showed why he was worthy of the starting role last week.

Mellott, a freshman from Butte, accounted for five touchdowns. The first was as a receiver on a trick play, the next was a precise throw to Willie Patterson the first play after a Bobcats interception, and the next was on a 1-yard scoring run.

“Shoot,” Vigen said, “his throw to Willie was as good of throw as you can make in that situation.”

He completed 6 of 11 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 68-yard deep shot to Lance McCutcheon. Vigen said the Bobcats trust their receivers so much that, as long as Mellott throws it in their general vicinity, the pass catchers are expected to haul the ball in. Mellott also ran for 76 yards on 17 carries and two more scores.

With MSU winning 42-19, Vigen said the Bobcats didn’t throw nearly as often as they anticipated.

“I think it validates to the outside world,” Vigen said, “let’s say whether that’s fans or opponents, that hey, this kid, beyond Coach Vigen getting up here and saying he’s a quarterback, he’s a quarterback. And he’s worked really hard at that. I think that’s got to be the message for future players here and you never know when your number is going to be called.

“He just continued to get better and better and has been able to answer the call here in these two starts.”

MSU linebacker Troy Andersen, defensive tackle Chase Benson and defensive back Ty Okada all experienced injuries during their game last week at Sam Houston. Vigen said Monday the Bobcats were “in wait-and-see mode” as they sought to find out the severity of their ailments.

While Andersen continued to play, Okada and Benson were in street clothes on the sideline during the game, which Vigen said is a sign their injuries were “serious.”

However, MSU cornerback Eric Zambrano, who missed the Sam Houston game due to injury, is expected to return. He didn’t practice last week.

Also, MSU right tackle TJ Session practiced on Monday for the first time since a leg injury on Nov. 13. Vigen isn’t sure if that means he’ll be ready to play yet, though.

Session started every game for the Bobcats until he was injured against Idaho. Vigen anticipated he would be ready to play around this time and was happy with his healing progress.

Vigen noted the Bobcats tapered back practice in recent weeks. He added MSU’s first-round bye “was big” so the players could be refreshed when they returned to play.

“When you’re hungry as a team,” Vigen said, “I think you figure out how to bounce back.”

Finding a balance

Vigen said prepping for SDSU’s offense is similar to readying for Sam Houston’s last week. Both are extremely balanced.

All-American Pierre Strong leads the Jackrabbits and the nation with 1,592 rushing yards. But he was in street clothes during SDSU’s win at Villanova last week after going through the concussion protocol, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Still, Isaiah Davis paced the Jackrabbits with 174 yards on 25 carries last week. SDSU is eighth in the country with 218.6 rushing yards per game.

Vigen said the Jackrabbits are “better equipped up front” compared to Sam Houston.

“We’re going to have to play really well on defense, which we’re capable of,” Vigen said. “We’re going to have to stop the run and we’re going to have to put pressure on the passer, and that’s been our calling card all year. We have to do that again this Saturday.”

SDSU’s rushing attack also opens up play-action opportunities. Quarterback Chris Oladokun is in the top 20 in the FCS with 2,849 passing yards while completing 62% of his passes for 24 touchdowns and six picks. Jaxon Janke leads the Jackrabbits and is top-10 in the country with 1,061 receiving yards on 66 catches.

Vigen noted SDSU is “very good” at tight end. That includes in the run and pass game.

Tucker Kraft, an all-American who Vigen recruited while he was at Wyoming, has caught 59 passes for 677 yards and six touchdowns. Zach Heins, another tight end, has caught 22 passes for 232 yards and six scores as well.

“It’s just a very well-put together offense,” Vigen said. “They have a lot of guys they can lean on. It does start with their guys up front, and they have a really good offensive line.”

Stout defense

The Jackrabbits haven’t allowed more than 24 points in their last seven games, three of which were in the playoffs. Vigen called their defense “very consistent” with their effort and alignment.

“It does start with their front,” Vigen said. “They play a lot of guys. They’re able to get pressure on the passer. They’ve been very effective against a lot of different run teams that make up the Missouri Valley.”

The Jackrabbits are 15th in the FCS with 18.9 points per game allowed and 39th with 346.7 yards per game allowed.

Adam Bock leads them with 119 tackles, which puts him in the top 15 in the nation, to go with nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defended and two forced fumbles.

“There’s a lot of similarities between the two programs and how we want to do things and what our approach is,” Vigen said. “So it’ll come down to whoever does what they do better. It really is as simple as that.”