Computers

The Machines Are Watching You: Top 10 Computer Vision Applications

By Farzal Khan
HackerNoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Computer vision applications have become ubiquitous nowadays. It’s hard to think of a domain where...

ElectronicsWeekly.com

Arm-based industrial computers have real-time and application cores

SolidRun has announced system-on-modules built around Texas Instrument’s AM64x processor family with precise real-time processing and application processing for industrial IoT and industrial machinery applications. For application processing and running operating systems there is a dual core Arm Cortex-A53, then up to four Cortex-R5F cores for real-time computing, servo control...
COMPUTERS
foodmanufacturing.com

Manufacturers Have to Look at Machine Vision in New Ways in 2022

It’s true. Global supply chain compression has proven problematic in countless ways, and shortages have driven demand to record levels in nearly every goods and services category, including maintenance services. People are trying to figure out how to make their equipment last longer, knowing it could be months before they can expand fleets or replace aging assets. Manufacturers are also trying to do more with less – and make their technology investments last longer than usual.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Vision
electronicproducts.com

Startup unveils FMCW LiDAR sensor for machine vision

Startup SiLC Technologies, Inc. (SiLC), founded in 2018, has reportedly launched the industry’s first commercially available integrated frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR sensor for machine-vision applications such as mobility, robotics, and security. The new Eyeonic vision sensor integrates all of the photonics functions needed for a coherent vision sensor in a small package.
ELECTRONICS
Embedded.com

Neuromorphic vision takes on diverse applications

Event-based vision company Prophesee has showcased some interesting applications for its vision sensors from around the world, spanning biotech, scientific analysis, robotics and space technologies. One project partially restored sight to a blind person; another tracks space junk across the sky whether it’s night or day. said it has...
ENGINEERING
HackerNoon

An Introductory Guide to Cloud Orchestration

The cloud computing market is making its way to reach a monumental value of $623B by 2023. Cloud Orchestration mainly focuses on managing the interconnection between various cloud environments to ensure a stable workflow. Cloud automation controls independent works, such as scaling, provisioning infrastructure, monitoring performance, etc. Then, cloud orchestration helps to keep these automated tasks in order and checks if any policy is unmet. Cloud orchestration coordinates many automated activities across various cloud services and optimizes the consolidated workflow.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) And Its Value in The Cosmos Hub

IBC (Inter Blockchain Communication) is a protocol that allows blockchains to talk to each other. The first IBC connection between the Cosmos Hub and IRISnet took place at the start of this month. More and more chains will enable IBC in the coming weeks and months. The launch of IBC alone can’t make all blockchains magically magically make all all of them connect. The best thing about IBC? It’s already here, and the community is already working on it.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
aithority.com

SceneBox Comes Out Of Stealth And Opens Up Its Data-Centric Development Platform For Computer Vision Engineers

SceneBox, a start-up bringing production readiness to machine learning (ML) research and applications, is officially opening up its DataOps platform. SceneBox helps engineers spend more time building models and less time wrangling data. The SceneBox platform, which is already being used by some of the leading computer vision applications with nationwide and global impact, provides users with effective methods of improving ML models through its cutting-edge features.
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

Machine Learning Trends for Marketers to Watch in 2022

Machine learning and AI research are making strides daily, with interesting implications for business. While it feels like a lot of the cool innovations are happening only in the scientific fields, progress can be seen in the marketing discipline too. Below are some areas for marketers to explore to improve their processes.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Privacy Enhancing Technologies: Top 3 Use Cases

By 2025, 60% of large organisations will adopt PET for processing data in untrusted environments and multiparty data analytics use cases. PET techniques can be applied in AI modelling, cross-border data transfers, and data analytics. They embody fundamental privacy protection principles that become essential to businesses as cybersecurity threats only increase, especially since cybersecurity has become an E-Security concern. The way enterprises manage and secure data is crucial for maintaining their privacy - and the privacy of their clients - as cyberattacks become more present.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

What Will be the 3 Biggest Software Development Trends of 2022?

The number of software developers globally is due to almost double by 2030. Data supply is exploding across every industry to the tune of 2.5 quintillion bytes daily. With larger volumes also comes new types of data and analytics from traditional BI and online analytical processing, to machine learning, deep learning, and statistical analysis. Gartner predicts that the worldwide public cloud revenue will grow by 23% in 2021 for a total revenue close to $332.2 billion, up from $270 billion from last year. Data fabrics will continue to grow in use in the coming year as a way to get a holistic view of your data.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

6 Reasons You Should Transition to PostgreSQL from Oracle

PostgreSQL has been available on the market for more than 25 years. It has grown to be a mature offering for data services. The PostgreSQL database is easy to set up and you’ll find yourself making instances where you wouldn’t have bothered with Oracle. Postgres is a true open source solution, this gives you flexibility and portability. It is similar to Oracle's Oracle database, but there are similarities baked into the product that are all very similar to the system.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Intema by MTS AI to Acquire AI Computer Vision Leader VisionLabs

Intema by MTS AI, an AI subsidiary of Russia’s largest telecoms agency MTS PJSC, is delighted to announce that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in VisionLabs for approximately $100 Million, with the final deal amount subject to future performance-based metrics of VisionLabs over the next three years.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

CIOs Need to Prioritize Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity in Their 2022 Budgets

77.3% of 100 Fortune 500 brands felt the need to give it the number one spot in their 2021 budgets. CIOs have realized how essential it is to re-evaluate the extent they have integrated new technology, employees, and processes to add more value to businesses. Digital transformation refers to the systemic processes that include tools, apps, emerging technologies, and organizational culture you must integrate to reimage your business. To survive in the new normal, we need to leverage AI, machine learning, and robotics to conduct businesses as well as lead a normal life.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

