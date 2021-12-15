ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker center Cam Jurgens leaving NU early for 2022 NFL Draft

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago
Nebraska's Cam Jurgens (51) snaps the ball to Logan Smothers in the fourth quarter Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium. Jurgens may have a decision to make about jumping to the pros. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Cam Jurgens, who arguably would have been the most important returning player on Nebraska's 2022 offense, has decided to try his hand in the NFL.

A three-year starter at center for the Huskers, Jurgens made the announcement via social media on Tuesday night.

The Beatrice High School graduate has made 18 straight starts and 31 total for Nebraska. Although the Husker offensive line struggled mightily this season as the team slid to a 3-9 record (1-8 Big Ten), Jurgens was a bright spot. The fourth-year sophomore cleaned up the wayward-snap issues that plagued him during the previous two seasons and played a lead role in NU ranking 24th nationally in total offense at 446.6 yards per game.

Nebraska's offensive line, though, struggled in pass protection and with overall consistency this season. However, Jurgens isn't part of that conversation. In fact, he's a player Husker head coach Scott Frost could've built around in 2022 as the coach tries to win enough games to retain his job into 2023.

Jurgens' decision to leave school with two seasons of eligibility remaining is interesting from that standpoint that it was Frost's idea to turn Jurgens into a center in the first place. Nebraska recruited Jurgens as a tight end, but as he went through a redshirt season in 2018, Frost had second thoughts, and NU moved Jurgens to center in the spring of 2019. Frost saw the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Jurgens as a unique athlete whose athletic explosiveness could be used as a blocker.

In fact, Frost in late 2019 described Jurgens as being "as physical and as good of a blocker as we have on our football team."

There's an element to Jurgens' story that tends to get overlooked. People tend to forget, or just don't know, that he practiced full tilt for only about a week and a half before the 2019 season-opening win against South Alabama. He suffered a foot injury in the fall of 2018 as he made the transition from tight end to center. Then, during the summer of 2019, he injured his other foot and had to watch most of preseason camp from the sideline.

Nevertheless, with his start against South Alabama, he became the first Nebraska freshman (true or redshirt) to start a game at center since the NCAA restored freshman eligibility in 1972. Although he was inexperienced at the position, Jurgens in 2019 helped the Huskers rank third in the Big Ten in rushing offense and fifth in total offense.

Those with knowledge of Jurgens' current situation say recent projections suggest he could be drafted in the middle rounds — the third, fourth or fifth. On the other hand, if he would've returned to school in 2022, some felt he could bump up his stock significantly.

Nebraska's season-ending depth chart in 2021 listed junior Trent Hixson as the backup center. Hixson started two games this season at left guard after appearing in only three games in 2020.

Nebraska has had one center who was awarded the Rimington Trophy — Dominic Raiola in 2000, the inaugural year of the award. Make no mistake, Jurgens, a state champion shot putter and discus thrower for the Orangemen, possesses the sort of potential that could've been used to make a run at the Rimington in 2022.

Instead, Jurgens will try to make it in the NFL.

#Nebraska Football#2022 Nfl Draft#Huskers#College Football#American Football#Nu#Beatrice High School
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
